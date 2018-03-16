The Sun News
Latest
16th March 2018 - I’m retiring but ’ll continue mentoring next generation of cake makers – Tosan Jemide
16th March 2018 - Day Tuface’s daughter, Isabella, led Walk for Kids’ campaign
16th March 2018 - I’m retiring but ’ll continue mentoring next generation of cake makers – Tosan Jemide
16th March 2018 - Hit and run driver almost killed me -Duro Ikujenyo, ex-Fela pianist
16th March 2018 - Andrew Odobeatu’s humility
16th March 2018 - Script2screen Africa reality show set to hit TV
16th March 2018 - Aity Dennis gears up for Festival of Hymns
16th March 2018 - Musicians can’t do without women –Selassie
16th March 2018 - All set for Eko Hotels’ Easter family party
16th March 2018 - Why I support Anthony Joshua against Joseph Parker – Peter Oboh
Home / TSWeekend / I’m retiring but ’ll continue mentoring next generation of cake makers – Tosan Jemide

I’m retiring but ’ll continue mentoring next generation of cake makers – Tosan Jemide

— 16th March 2018

After more than two decades in the business, celebrity cake maker and leading baker, Tosan Jemide of Cakes by Tosan fame is set to retire from active cake-making.

According to him, he will be focusing on new projects including mentoring and running a cake school. Known for designing some of Nigeria’s most iconic cakes, the multiple award winning Jemide, who turns 50 this month, will also be launching a book, Sugar Icing, as part of activities marking his golden jubilee.

sSpeaking on his retirement plan, Jemide said he is indeed grateful for the many opportunities he has received over the past two decades. He also expressed his excitement about the “new phase” of Tosan Jemide, which is referred to as CBTImpact, a project focused on giving back to society and mentoring Nigeria’s next generation of cake masters.

He said: “I am not retiring into oblivion; actually, I may become even busier with some of the new projects we will be embarking on over the next few months and years. The whole idea is to help the new generation of entrepreneurs and professional bakers to be better at what they do by instituting a new and minimum standard for excellence in the industry.”

Jemide agrees he owed his success in part to the formalised training he received as a young baker in the United Kingdom, even though he faced several challenges as a rising star, he never lost hold of the fundamentals. “I think it is the same for every industry. Those who subject themselves to exacting standards and maintain them through the years, always endure, no matter the weather. And so, when you hear all the nice things being said about Cakes by Tosan today, it is mainly because we have refused to compromise on excellence,” he volunteers.

This, he hopes to bring about through the CBTImpact project which is set to be launched in April. As a master icing expert and cake decorator, Tosan Jemide is best known for building the iconic ‘Tallest Cake in Africa’, a 28-feet masterpiece unveiled in 2013 to global recognition and acclaim. He has also made cakes for many of Nigerian leading elite, while enjoying wide patronage from individuals of all classes. More recently, Jemide has taken to bread making, and is currently the president of Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN). He is also the Managing Director, Topcrust Bakeries.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

2019: How PDP can sack APC –Dickson

— 16th March 2018

•Secondus gets reconciliation panel’s report Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, Henry Seriake Dickson, has given the party a template on how to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress in 2019. Dickson, who is also Bayelsa State governor, detailed this in the panel’s report submitted to the PDP…

  • Buhari’s govt’ll end Boko Haram, herdsmen activities –Kalu

    — 16th March 2018

    Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia Former Abia State governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said Buhari’s  administration is doing a lot to see that activities of Boko Haram and herdsmen become history. Kalu stated this in his country home at Igbere, Abia state, after a meeting of All progressive Congress (APC) representatives. Kalu said (late former President Umaru…

  • OPS, NBA reject Ambode’s 50% review of LUC

    — 16th March 2018

    Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s Organised Private Sector (OPS), yesterday, rejected the 50 per cent reduction on the Land Use Act announced by the Lagos State government. Reacting on the policy review by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, Thursday, the OPS said though the measure was   commendable, it however, amounted to scratching the issue on the surface since…

  • Kachikwu to lead discussions at Energie Platform Lecture Series today

    — 16th March 2018

    Adewale Sanyaolu  The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, will today at the Energie Platform Lecture Series share his thoughts on the progress made so far on the Joint Venture (JV) cash call the country exited last year.  The Minister will be speaking on the theme titled, “The Role of PIGB in…

  • CBN to hold 1st MPC meeting in April –Emefiele

    — 16th March 2018

    Uche Usim Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, yesterday, gave an indication of delaying the bi-monthly Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting till April after the National Assembly and President Muhammadu Buhari-led executive resolved the issue of nominations for its MPC. Emefiele said the meeting scheduled for March 19-20 would be delayed by…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share