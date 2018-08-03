– The Sun News
I’m ready to be part of positive change in 2019, says Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has restated his resolve to be part of history and positive change in the country in 2019. 

The governor stated this on Wednesday at the Government, Port Harcourt, when he reacted to the defection of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who described Tambuwal’s defection as a victory for democracy, noted that every right thinking Nigerian should work in unity to salvage the country in 2019.

He lauded the Sokoto State governor for doing the right thing.

The Rivers State governor said there are some governors who cannot win elections based on their performance and are merely hanging on because they believe if President Muhammadu Buhari runs, they will win.

He said: “Those who are left in APC are afraid of intimidation by the EFCC. Some people are lily-livered, so they cannot come out.

“This is a victory for democracy. There are lots of Nigerians who believe that the right thing should be done. What the Sokoto State governor has done, is the right thing.

“There are some people who have said we cannot continue to live in a world of intimidation. We cannot continue to live in a world of harassment. Every right thinking Nigerian should come together to see that something is done to salvage the country.”

Wike said things have degenerated to the level that all Nigerians must resist intimidation and work for the good of all.

“I am aware that with what he (Tambuwal) has done, the next  line of action, the APC Federal Government will unleash the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Sokoto State governor and his government.

“There are so many Nigerians who are waiting. I encourage them to be a part of history. If you don’t come out to support what is happening for Nigeria to regain its glory, when the history is written, your name will not be there,” Wike said.

He said Nigerians should not be swayed by claims that the APC leaders are not worried. The governor added that Tambuwal as speaker of the House of Representatives led  the formation of the coalition that prompted the victory of APC in 2015.

The Rivers governor said the negative actions of the failed APC Federal Government is threatening the root of democracy in the country.

“Democracy is under threat in Nigeria. Nobody obeys court judgments. Nobody obeys the rule of law. If you say anything they come after you. That is not democracy. Democracy means allowing people to have different opinions,” he said.

Wike said Rivers is one of the states that is facing the worst form of harassment from the  APC Federal Government. He noted he will never be deterred by the intimidation of the APC Federal Government.

“I am ready to be part of history. I am ready to be part of the positive change in the country in 2019,” the governor said.

 

 

