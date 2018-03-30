I’m passionate about empowering young filmmakers -Bright Obasi, producer

As Script2Screen Africa goes on air, the brains behind the project, Bright Wonder Obinna Obasi, has declared that his vision is to empower young filmmakers who want to transform society, using film as a tool.

Hear him: “Scirt2Screen Africa is all about the transformative power of film, It is a reality TV project designed to train up and coming filmmakers who desire to use their talents to create positive impact. What makes the reality show different is because we are grooming people who want to use the transformative power of film to impact the nation and Africa positively. We are giving these people a voice; that is what script-to-screen is all about.”

“We have six teams and by the final week, we will have four groups that will make social impact-driven films. The show will climax with an award on April 21. The four final groups making four short films that will get global release would write scripts, and we are also making a high-end feature film. The best script gets N.5 million, Best Actor gets N.5 million while Best Team gets N1 million, and then we will make a feature film.”

Only last Saturday, 60 contestants from Nigeria and across Africa made it to the house and would be camped for four weeks. Themed: ‘Film as a Catalyst for Revolution’ with a sub-theme: ‘Corruption Free Nigeria’, the show will be aired on Silverbird Television, Africa Movie Channel, Wazobia and WazobiaMax TV and AIT.