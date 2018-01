A few days ago, Nollywood actress, Oma Nnadi and her Malaysia-based lover, Noni Enem, sealed their love affair with a traditional marriage that took place at her home town in Nkwere, Imo State.

The light-skinned movie star hinted Inside Nollywood that the romantic relationship, which culminated in marriage, all started as a joke.

“I never saw this coming. It all started as a joke and here we are today married and happy. I’m so excited and thankful to God for making it happen,” the actress gushed.

Many of her colleagues, including Mary Njoku of Iroko TV, Yvonne Jegede, Belinda Effah, Queen Nwokoye, Chigozie Atuanya, and Uche Nancy among others were there to honour her.

Plans are in earnest for her white wedding which would take place in Lagos.