I’m not wanted for corruption , Jonah Jang replies ICPC

Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State and Senator representing Plateau North, Jonah David Jang said he has never been declared wanted by any security agency for alleged corruption during his tenure as Governor of Plateau State.

Jang in a press statement signed by his Media Consultant, Clinton Garuba and issued on Thursday in Jos, said the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) has never invited him for probe as reported by some national dailies newspapers.

“The attention of Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Jonah David Jang has been drawn to publications on some national dailies including the Vanguard newspaper indicating that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) have declared him wanted for allegedly refusing to honour its invitations.

“All those who know the distinguished Senator would attest to his willingness at all times to give an account of his time in office as the Governor of Plateau State from 2007-2015. Just two months ago for instance, he was at the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to honour an invitation that was extended to him by word of mouth. Certainly, a man who honoured that kind of invitation cannot be said to possess the character trait of the person the ICPC is alleging to have continued to evade its invitations.”

The statement said Jang received the news with rude shock and explained that there has never been a time the Commission has invited him.

“Senator Jang has contributed immeasurably to the progress, development, unity, and longevity of the Nigerian State and has nothing to hide throughout his outstanding years of service to the people of Plateau State and Nigeria. As a testament to his firm believe in the tenets of probity and accountability, the Senator is ready to visit the ICPC any time, if he is properly invited.”

Jang has instructed his lawyers to write and protest the sort of media trial against his personality, saying he desire to no who masterminded the report.