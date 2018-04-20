The Sun News
Chuku100

I’m not here to compete with Wizkid –Chuku100

— 20th April 2018

Christian Agadibe

Coming on the heels of the success of ‘Yup Yup’, fast rising singer, Ifeanyichukwu Joseph Ebulu aka Chuku100 has released another single entitled, ‘Hype Anthem’.

Commenting on his single and the stiff competition in the music industry, Chuku100 said: “Hype Anthem is just a fun song which inspires people to jump up and have fun.  However, the message in my earlier single, Yup Yup is that I am the man I want to be and you don’t have to like it but should respect it.

“When it comes to competition, I am not worried because I am a capable competitor and winner. In terms of breaking into the music industry with the likes of Wizkid and Davido calling the shots, that is not my challenge because their styles are different from mine and we are all unique in our own ways.”

Speaking on how his music career started, the Enugu State-born singer said: “One of my close friends had a home studio where we played around all the time and from there, we made our first song and released it as an audio on the Internet. We got over two thousand people in July to listen to the song on YouTube. Later on, we made a music video of the song as a result of the huge buzz and reaction from the audio release. Fortunately, we received a lot of attention and we just ran with the flow of things.”

