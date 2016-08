New kid on the block and Specially singer, Dera Allison, has declared that he is not a copycat, in reaction to people who have compared his sound to Phyno’s.

In a chat with Entertainer, the fast rising act debunked the rumours, saying: “My sound does not sound like Phyno’s and I want my fans and music lovers out there to take note. Phyno opened the door for most of us but the likes of Mc Loaf and Nigga Raw also blazed the trail before Phyno. So, music should be seen as being dynamic and not the other way round.”

Born and bred in Owerri, Imo State, Dera started off as an On-Air-Personality before he discovered his talent for music. Now signed to Curtis Music International, a Lagos State-based music outfit, Dera also disclosed that he is bringing new flavour to bear on his brand of music which is a blend of indigenous music and hip hop.