I’m not ashamed to ask a man for sex –Omalicha Elom, actress

While some actresses are keen on settling down with the right partners, budding actress, Omalicha Elom is not in that category, as she has openly declared that she’s single and ready to flirt.

Ms Elom has been in the movie industry since 2011 and has featured in over 20 movies. She tells Inside Nollywood more about her love life. “‘I have never experienced heartbreak. In fact, I don’t even know what it is like, because I have only dated two guys in my life. I was the one that dumped them. I broke their hearts instead. The last one even threatened to pour acid on me, because he couldn’t deal with the heartbreak. Right now, I’m single and flirting. I need to make lots of money,” she stated.

Wondering how she quenches her sexual urge, the light-skinned script interpreter says there is “no shame in wooing a man for that purpose”. Hear her: “Whenever I need sexual satisfaction, I would look for an old flame or new crush. It’s not so hard; I’m not a shy person. I‘ll just walk up to the new guy that I’m crushing on and tell him I like him and want him in my bed. I’ll ask for a fling. We are all adults. After having sex once or twice, that’s it, then we can call it quits and life goes on.”

Has she ever considered using sex toys to achieve sexual satisfaction? Her response: “I’m not a fan of sex toys. I often help myself (masturbate), but I can’t do sex toys.”