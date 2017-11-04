The Sun News
Latest
4th November 2017 - Gov. Ortom to Herdsmen: Obey Benue laws or go to jail
4th November 2017 - KOK, others celebrate with Prophet Fufeyin’s wife
4th November 2017 - How I got ex-president Obasanjo to act in my production –Sam Ajibola
4th November 2017 - I’m not ashamed to ask a man for sex –Omalicha Elom, actress
4th November 2017 - I act in Nollywood films even in UK -Victoria Inyama
4th November 2017 - PMB: Just like the mills of the gods
3rd November 2017 - A NIGHT OF HELL IN FARASIME
3rd November 2017 - How we shared CBN Governor’s wife ransom –Soldiers
3rd November 2017 - How to prepare Moin Moin
3rd November 2017 - Pineapple Ginger Juice: Blend of sweet, spicy and sour taste.
Home / Cover / Entertainment / I’m not ashamed to ask a man for sex –Omalicha Elom, actress

I’m not ashamed to ask a man for sex –Omalicha Elom, actress

— 4th November 2017

While some actresses are keen on settling down with the right partners, budding actress, Omalicha Elom is not in that category, as she has openly declared that she’s single and ready to flirt.

Ms Elom has been in the movie industry since 2011 and has featured in over 20 movies. She tells Inside Nollywood more about her love life. “‘I have never experienced heartbreak. In fact, I don’t even know what it is like, because I have only dated two guys in my life. I was the one that dumped them. I broke their hearts instead. The last one even threatened to pour acid on me, because he couldn’t deal with the heartbreak. Right now, I’m single and flirting. I need to make lots of money,” she stated.

Wondering how she quenches her sexual urge, the light-skinned script interpreter says there is “no shame in wooing a man for that purpose”. Hear her: “Whenever I need sexual satisfaction, I would look for an old flame or new crush. It’s not so hard; I’m not a shy person. I‘ll just walk up to the new guy that I’m crushing on and tell him I like him and want him in my bed. I’ll ask for a fling. We are all adults. After having sex once or twice, that’s it, then we can call it quits and life goes on.”

Has she ever considered using sex toys to achieve sexual satisfaction? Her response: “I’m not a fan of sex toys. I often help myself (masturbate), but I can’t do sex toys.”

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gov. Ortom to Herdsmen: Obey Benue laws or go to jail

— 4th November 2017

Benue State prides itself as the food basket of the nation. With abundant farm produce in every nook and cranny, its claim is barely in doubt. But, no thanks to the bloody attacks of cattle herders, many indigenes of the state are discouraged, these days, from going to the farm. In this interview with HENRY…

  • I’m not ashamed to ask a man for sex –Omalicha Elom, actress

    — 4th November 2017

    While some actresses are keen on settling down with the right partners, budding actress, Omalicha Elom is not in that category, as she has openly declared that she’s single and ready to flirt. Ms Elom has been in the movie industry since 2011 and has featured in over 20 movies. She tells Inside Nollywood more…

  • How to prepare Moin Moin

    — 3rd November 2017

    Ingredients •Beans (Brown/Black eyed) •Ground crayfish •Stock cubes •Habanero pepper • Ground nutmeg • Tatashe peppers  .   Tomato puree •Onions •Vegetable oil •Cool or warm water •Salt (to taste)  Add any of the following to the moin moin •Hard boiled eggs: Cut the eggs into small pieces. •Bone Marrow: Cook the bone marrow with spices…

  • How to know you are dating an insecure man

    — 3rd November 2017

    Dating an insecure man is bad and marrying him will be hell on earth. Such men read meanings into everything you do. They suspect your every move. Insecure men are good at bringing drama into your life. Any sensible lady who wants the best for her life and future should stay far from insecure men….

  • Why I abandoned law practice for herbal medicine

    — 3rd November 2017

    Habeeb Lawal, doubles as a lawyer and an alternative medicine practitioner, certified and licensed by the Lagos state traditional medicine board.  But instead of settling for law practice, Habeeb, CEO of Fikr Health, decided to venture into other money spinning but less crowded business, herbal medicine.  How did you venture into your current business? I…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share