– The Sun News
Latest
17th August 2018 - Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president
17th August 2018 - Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta
17th August 2018 - 2019: Anti-Ayade protesters storm PDP headquarters
17th August 2018 - Police withdrawal causes panic in Benue IDP camps
17th August 2018 - You’re heating up polity, cleric tells APC, PDP
17th August 2018 - I’m not anti-Igbo – Ambode
17th August 2018 - Demolition notice: Yinka Ayefele sues Oyo govt
17th August 2018 - Kalu’s mutative traducers
17th August 2018 - 2019 elections: CSOs accuse Buhari of dumping cost-savings measure
17th August 2018 - PDP can’t be trusted – APC
Home / Cover / National / I’m not anti-Igbo – Ambode
AMBODE

I’m not anti-Igbo – Ambode

— 17th August 2018

Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday, described as ‘baseless, mischievous and irresponsible’ the rumour making the rounds that he is making some moves against non-indigenes, particularly the Igbo in the state.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, the governor said the reports were nothing but absolute falsehood and a mere figment of the imagination of unscrupulous persons who concocted it.

The governor was quoted to have outlawed the position of Eze Ndi-Igbo in the state and making other moves against non-indigenes, just as he was said to have described Lagos not as a colonial settlement, but owned by the Yoruba.

Describing the contents of the alleged report as laughable and ridiculous, Ambode said he had clearly emphasised at the inception of his administration that he would run a government of inclusion regardless of tribe, colour or creed.

READ ALSO: Demolition notice: Yinka Ayefele sues Oyo govt

“While we would have opted to totally ignore such crass report, we have chosen to set the records straight for unsuspecting public who might be tempted to believe such falsehood.

“For emphasis, there is no record anywhere of the governor making such remarks and we dare the faceless authors to come out with any evidence otherwise. This is certainly the handiwork of enemies of Lagos State whose sole aim is to distort the existing harmonious relationship among ethnic groups in the state,” he added.

“They have totally failed in this attempt. Besides, in this season of politics, it is expected that those seeking to gain mileage would stop at nothing and cling to any straw just to score cheap points.”

While urging the public to disregard the report in its entirety, he also urged security agencies to investigate the mischief-makers behind it and mete out appropriate sanctions on them in accordance with the law.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 17th August 2018 at 7:52 am
    Reply

    Lagos is Yoruba land of Oduduwa Republic in Disintegrated Republics of the natives. Igbos were forced to Lagos with illiterate policies of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order, which congested Lagos to the present chaos and uninhabitable condition. The only scientific answer is Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. Lagos survival is only under Oduduwa Republic of south west in Disintegrated Republics of the natives which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

AGUMA

Aguma left indelible marks on legal profession – NBA president

— 17th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President, Abubakar Mahmoud, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has declared that the late Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Rivers State, Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) left indelible marks on the legal profession. Speaking during a condolence visit to Governor Nyesom Wike, yesterday, at the Government House,…

  • AMNESTY

    Amnesty office partners NOSDRA on disaster reduction in Niger Delta

    — 17th August 2018

    Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Amnesty Programme (PAP), Prof. Charles Dokubo, has said PAP will collaborate with the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) on disaster reduction programmes in the Niger Delta. He said the scope of the collaboration would include sensitisation campaigns on environmental hazards, occasioned by…

  • AYADE

    2019: Anti-Ayade protesters storm PDP headquarters

    — 17th August 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Days after a group of Cross River indigenes stormed the Wadata House, national secretariat of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abuja, there was another major protest against the Cross River Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, on Thursday. The protesters took over the national secretariat, demanding that the party should not contemplate handing…

  • Police withdrawal causes panic in Benue IDP camps

    — 17th August 2018

    The governor disclosed that he would visit to the IDP camps starting from next week to address them on the need for them to seek alternative place of refuge Rose Ejembi, Makurdi There is now palpable fear in the eight designated Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in Benue State, following the alleged withdrawal of policemen…

  • APC

    You’re heating up polity, cleric tells APC, PDP

    — 17th August 2018

    Moshood Adebayo General Supervisor (GS) of ThankGod Awaited Liberation Ministry, Ikeja, Lagos, Francis Otukwu, has  said the the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) are heating up the polity with the current defections and leadership tussle at the National Assembly. He lamented that the development is playing…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share