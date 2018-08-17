Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday, described as ‘baseless, mischievous and irresponsible’ the rumour making the rounds that he is making some moves against non-indigenes, particularly the Igbo in the state.

Speaking through the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Kehinde Bamigbetan, the governor said the reports were nothing but absolute falsehood and a mere figment of the imagination of unscrupulous persons who concocted it.

The governor was quoted to have outlawed the position of Eze Ndi-Igbo in the state and making other moves against non-indigenes, just as he was said to have described Lagos not as a colonial settlement, but owned by the Yoruba.

Describing the contents of the alleged report as laughable and ridiculous, Ambode said he had clearly emphasised at the inception of his administration that he would run a government of inclusion regardless of tribe, colour or creed.

“While we would have opted to totally ignore such crass report, we have chosen to set the records straight for unsuspecting public who might be tempted to believe such falsehood.

“For emphasis, there is no record anywhere of the governor making such remarks and we dare the faceless authors to come out with any evidence otherwise. This is certainly the handiwork of enemies of Lagos State whose sole aim is to distort the existing harmonious relationship among ethnic groups in the state,” he added.

“They have totally failed in this attempt. Besides, in this season of politics, it is expected that those seeking to gain mileage would stop at nothing and cling to any straw just to score cheap points.”

While urging the public to disregard the report in its entirety, he also urged security agencies to investigate the mischief-makers behind it and mete out appropriate sanctions on them in accordance with the law.