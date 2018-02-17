The Sun News
I’m not a desperate actress –Funmi Awelewa

— 17th February 2018

Fast rising comic actress, Funmi Awelewa, is set to release the much-awaited movie, ‘Omo Ibadan’ alongside three other blockbusters, ‘Natasha’, ‘Gbakoje’ and ‘Morili Bilisi’.

‘Omo Ibadan’, a movie about life in West Africa’s biggest city and which enjoys the endorsement of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogunguniso 1, was produced in 2016.

On why she delayed releasing the work till now, she said: “The major reason I haven’t released the movie is because I didn’t have another film on ground the time I produced it and I wanted to avoid a situation whereby if I released a movie now, I won’t be able to release another in another eight months or a year. I want people to see more of me in movies and our industry isn’t like that. They want you to use what you have to get what you want. If you’re desperate, you will want to do that because of consistency, but I am not desperate.

“I am sure ‘Omo Ibadan’ is worth the wait. Now, I have three other fantastic movies I produced without contacting any marketer or producer, which I planned to release immediately after the release of ‘Omo Ibadan’. The movies will be released back to back. They are ‘Natasha’, ‘Gbakoje’ and ‘Morili Bilisi’.”

Awelewa is fast becoming an Internet sensation with her funny and witty skits posted online, especially on Instagram under the pseudonym, Morili.

