Home / Cover / National / I’m not a coup plotter, but a freedom fighter – Nnamdi Kanu

I’m not a coup plotter, but a freedom fighter – Nnamdi Kanu

— 12th January 2017

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, on Thursday, told an Abuja court that he is not a coup planner, but one fighting for the freedom of his people.

Speaking before Binta Nyako‎, through his counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Kanu, said he committed no crime by advocating self-determination for the Igbo.

‎He said the Biafra agitation predated the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, and that it was laughable that Kanu was accused of treason when all he did was ask for an independent state for the Igbo.

He, therefore, urged the court to quash the charges against his client.

“The Biafra agitation predates this present administration. The fact that the Honourable Justice Ademola decided that there was no incriminating evidence against the first defendants, he ordered his release but this was blatantly refused,” Ejiofor said.

“He’s a freedom fighter unlike people who overthrew a legitimate government in 1983. The court has no option but to discharge the charges. The court should trash the charges.‎”

But Shuaibu Labaran, counsel to the federal government and the prosecution,‎ urged the court to dismiss the application of the defence.

‎He said Kanu’s application to quash the charges against him lacked substance.

“We submit that the application has no substance, and should be discountenanced,” he said. “We urge your lordship to refuse the application.‎”

  AZZO 12th January 2017 at 4:05 pm
    Reply

    What stupid freedom are you fighting? The one that allowed you to come into the country from your aboard in the UK or the one that led to the death of many Igbo sons and daughters by the same group whose leader you claim to be? You should simply do what is in your best interest and stop this fooling around talking nonsense.

  perry 12th January 2017 at 7:40 pm
    Reply

    Azzo or what you call yourself i wonder how you call Kanu stupid freedom fighter. if you sinsible atall you wuld have ask you Nigeria government to conduct a referendom and know if the igbos want their own nation or not if they still want to be in a country where cartoon of muhamed is drwan in europe and they loose their life children wife mother father husband and property.
    Yes Kanu may be stupid and stupid enough to say the truth about the pepetual illfull treatment of his people
    till today for not accepting the bribe off to him by so call Government on most of who sold the entire igbo race for pocket. if i may say you Azzo should be the one to be ashame.
    where were you during the masacre of the igbos on daily basise in North. we have been dying befor
    so how suddenly you came to sympathise we us.
    Boko Haram hard disturbed in the North the areas affected you where rehabilitave adquately compassated.
    Igbo was completely destroyed by the Nigerian invation. till today one Nigeria which part of Igboland where rebuild by your one Nigeria Government.
    yes Kanu maybe stupid to remind fools like who seek peace without justice

Latest

NNPC, Schlumberger collaborate on frontier exploration

— 14th January 2017

From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says it is collaborating with an oil service company, Schlumberger, in the deployment of state-of-the-art technology in the ongoing search for commercial hydrocarbon deposits in the Chad basin and other parts of the inland sedimentary basins. In an interview published in the latest edition of…

  • NAFDAC raids Onitsha market, arrests 7 over fake products

    — 14th January 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), yesterday raided Ontisha market and arrested seven persons who specialised in production of fake wines and drugs. The agency also sealed two wine factories and two patent drug shops over alleged production of suspected fake products and fake drugs in the area….

  • Ugwuanyi seeks US assistance on investment

    — 14th January 2017

    Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has indicated the state’s willingness to share ideas and collaborate with the United States on matters of development. The governor made the declaration during a courtesy visit to Government House, Enugu, by the American ambassador, Mr. Stuart Symington, noting that the latter’s visit offers an ample opportunity to build…

  • Obasanjo begs Awujale, blames media for rift

    — 14th January 2017

    Invites Oba Adetona to commission mosque in his presidential library BY ADE ALADE Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has called the paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona to say ‘I’m sorry’ over his choice of words in his letter to the Awujale to debunk allegations levelled against him in the monarch’s autobiography. Without mincing words,…

  • Mega Party formation: Buhari’s ministers, govs named as sponsors

    — 14th January 2017

    Ex-Reps Speaker, Jonathan’s ministers, lawmakers, others involved  They’re bound to fail- APC FROM ADE ALADE and IHEANACHO NWOSU, ABUJA The intrigues and political manoeuvring that will shape the 2019 general elections have begun to unfold with revelations that some serving ministers and governors on the platform of the two major political parties are deeply involved…

