The Sun News
Latest
8th February 2018 - I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum
8th February 2018 - Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard
8th February 2018 - 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business
8th February 2018 - FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo
8th February 2018 - Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission
8th February 2018 - Assault on female lawyer: NBA gives IGP 14 day to transfer DPO
8th February 2018 - Corrupt civil servant with 86 luxury cars, four houses indicted
8th February 2018 - Okowa fires 2 commissioners in cabinet reshuffle
8th February 2018 - Ortom directs Finance commissioner to address underpayment complaints
8th February 2018 - I won’t support el-Rufai’s re-election bid, Sen. Hunkuyi vows
Home / National / I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

— 8th February 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him.

According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor lost”.

Olujonwo’s mother had, in a newspaper interview, last week, disclosed that her son was missing, calling on security agencies to be on the lookout for him.

But, in a statement dated February 7, and signed by Olujonwo, and made available to newsmen, on Thursday, the 34 year-old wondered how her mother could call on police to look for him at his age.

In the statement titled: “I am neither missing nor lost”, the former President’s son, declared decided to keep away from his mother for now out of his own volition.

“At my age of over 34 years, it is ridiculous to extreme that my mother would ask the Police to look for me. I am well, alive and kicking and the Police need not look for me. For peace in my life, I have decided to keep away from my mother for now. She should not make me part of her seeking media attention.

“My siblings and others in my family who care about me without negative influence and abhorrent action know my whereabouts and we keep interacting and communicating. My father, who has supported me and my decisions in every aspect of my life, has been in constant communication with me and he is aware that I am hale and hearty. This is my personal and deliberate decision.”

On his marriage controversy, however, Olujonwo, emphasised that he was old enough to marry and manage his marriage, adding, “including to decide what to do with it, if the need ever arises. I don’t want crocodile tears nor undue publicity from anybody”.

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

— 8th February 2018

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him. According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor…

  • Fayose to FG: Stop ruling Nigeria with double standard

    — 8th February 2018

    Rose Ejembi, Makurdi Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has advised the Federal Government to stop ruling the country with double standards. Governor Fayose stated this, on Thursday, when he visited the Governor Samuel Ortom, in Benue, to commiserate with him and the people of the State over the New Year attacks. The Ekiti State…

  • 1,027 Anambra unemployed youths train in agro business

    — 8th February 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Over 1,027 unemployed youths have been trained by Anambra-Imo River Basin Development Authority in various fields of agriculture for self-reliance. The two-week training for Anambra South Senatorial District of the state was aimed at empowering the youths in the area to be gainfully employed and be on their own after the…

  • FG providing security from centre no longer realistic – Osinbajo

    — 8th February 2018

    Taiwo-Obalonye and Fred Itua in Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has admitted that with the country’s population currently at 180 million and with Nigeria unable to match United Nations recommended one policeman to 400 persons ratio, the Federal Government cannot realistically provide security from the centre.  He has, therefore, called for the creation of state…

  • Why 6,000 A’ Ibom JAMB applicants may be denied varsity admission

    — 8th February 2018

    Joe Effiong, Uyo The refusal by the former House Reppresentatives members to pay N1.5 million bribe to an official of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in Akwa Ibom State may deprive over 6,000 applicants from taking the examination UMTE, this year. The former federal legislature, Mr. Dan Akpan, also runs a JAMB registration centre,…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share