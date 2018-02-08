I’m neither missing nor lost, Obasanjo’s son tells mum

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

One of the sons of former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Olujonwo, has described as ‘ridiculous’, the claim by his mother, Ms. Taiwo Martins, that he was missing and that the police should look for him.

According to him, he had deliberately stayed away from his mother, declaring “I am neither missing nor lost”.

Olujonwo’s mother had, in a newspaper interview, last week, disclosed that her son was missing, calling on security agencies to be on the lookout for him.

But, in a statement dated February 7, and signed by Olujonwo, and made available to newsmen, on Thursday, the 34 year-old wondered how her mother could call on police to look for him at his age.

In the statement titled: “I am neither missing nor lost”, the former President’s son, declared decided to keep away from his mother for now out of his own volition.

“At my age of over 34 years, it is ridiculous to extreme that my mother would ask the Police to look for me. I am well, alive and kicking and the Police need not look for me. For peace in my life, I have decided to keep away from my mother for now. She should not make me part of her seeking media attention.

“My siblings and others in my family who care about me without negative influence and abhorrent action know my whereabouts and we keep interacting and communicating. My father, who has supported me and my decisions in every aspect of my life, has been in constant communication with me and he is aware that I am hale and hearty. This is my personal and deliberate decision.”

On his marriage controversy, however, Olujonwo, emphasised that he was old enough to marry and manage his marriage, adding, “including to decide what to do with it, if the need ever arises. I don’t want crocodile tears nor undue publicity from anybody”.