I’m jealous lover; I can’t share my man – Angel Christopher— 15th September 2018
RITA OKOYE
Sensual and curvy Nollywood actress, Angel Christopher, is not letting her guard down despite all the tantalising offers she’s been getting from men who want to have a feel of her sexy body.
The Delta State-based role interpreter, who has starred in over 20 movies, shares with Inside Nollywood the embarrassing encounters she often faces because of her natural endowments.
“Nothing is new. People normally assume so many things about me. Some men just see me, and the next thing they do is ask me to marry them, without even knowing me. Others go as far as telling me that they would love to have sex with me. Just like that!
Some even ask if I am human being or mammy water, while others send me different snapshots of their manhood to prove they are capable and can handle me well in bed.
I just read and laugh and when I am not in the mood to laugh, I block them through their social media handles. Case closed! In fact, men find my body irresistible,” she gushed.
With a strong belief that the man of her dreams would eventually locate her, Christopher, who doubles as a beautician, rejected the offer of being a second wife.
“Nothing is wrong with being a second wife, but I can’t settle for less neither am I meant to eat left over. The Bible made us to understand that it’s one man, one wife. So, why should I go dragging another woman’s husband when I can get mine?
I am a jealous lover and I hate sharing. I want a man who is God fearing, understanding, tolerating, caring, calm and playful.
I don’t mind if he is short, ugly or poor, because when you truly love someone, his or her looks won’t mean a thing to you,” she hinted
I’ve never been s*xually harassed – Oyebade Adebimpe— 15th September 2018
Talented diva, Adebimpe Oyebade, is breaking new grounds and redefining style in Nollywood. The dark-skinned beauty, who knows her onions when it comes to role interpretation, maintained that she has never been sexually harassed by any producer, in exchange for roles. “No, I never had to go through that. It’s probably because of how I…
Osun guber: FG plotting to subvert polls – Adeleke— 10th September 2018
Clement Adeyi, Osogbo The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senator Ademola Adeleke, has accused the Federal Government and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to manipulate the poll in favour of its candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, in order to impose him on the state. This was contained in a press statement signed…
-
Manholes, flood put FCT residents on edge— 12th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) may boast of good roads but safety in some of the roads are now being threatened by manholes. In Utako, Jabi, Wuse, Area 1, and Apo, manholes litter everywhere, causing concerns among residents. The concerns are coming on heels of increasing flood, which deceitfully cover the…
Red card for Osu caste in Enugu— 5th September 2018
Many Igbo communities have continued to eliminate the Osu caste system. Irete in Owerri West in a grand ceremony recently abolished the obnoxious system Magnus Eze, Enugu There was complete display of emotion at St. Paul’s Pro-Cathedral open arena, 4 Corners Ozalla, in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu, as the people of the…
-
I’ve never been s*xually harassed – Oyebade Adebimpe— 15th September 2018
Talented diva, Adebimpe Oyebade, is breaking new grounds and redefining style in Nollywood. The dark-skinned beauty, who knows her onions when it comes to role interpretation, maintained that she has never been sexually harassed by any producer, in exchange for roles. “No, I never had to go through that. It’s probably because of how I…
Chidi Kwubiri exploits in Accra— 7th September 2018
Gallery 1957 is based in Accra and is dedicated to contemporary art, with a curatorial focus on West Africa. The gallery presents a programme of exhibitions, installations and performances Olamide Babatunde SMO Contemporary Art, Nigeria, in collaboration with Gallery 1957, Ghana, recently exhibited Nigerian-based-German artist, Chidi Kwubiri’s solo exhibition entitled motionEmotion in Ghana. READ ALSO: Identity…
-
IMC trains, certifies management consultants in Lagos— 14th September 2018
IMC-Nigeria was one of the few bodies allowed to administer the qualification, having received the requisite training, and accreditation to do so. Job Osazuwa The Institute of Management Consultants (IMC), Nigeria, an internationally-accredited body, recently trained and certified professionals at management levels in different fields. READ ALSO: The Professions, Management Consultancy and Institutional Reform in Nigeria…
1999: Achebe wins maiden creativity award— 14th September 2018
On this day in September 1999, Professor Chinua Achebe won the maiden National Creativity Award. Achebe was born Albert Chinualu-mogu Achebe and was a Nigerian novelist, poet, professor and critic. His first novel Things Fall Apart (1958) was also considered his magnum opus and is the most widely read book in modern African literature. Raised…
-
Governors running after me – Ezeamakam (Ebele the Flutist)— 14th September 2018
She plays one of her classics ‘I Need To Know’, and the atmosphere relaxes into a beautiful mood. Ebele not only has the voice, but her music is unique Gloria Okezie-Okafor She is arguably the first Nigerian professional female flutist – and perhaps Africa as well. And speaking career wise, Ebele’s journey into the world of…
The once elegant Joseph Wayas— 15th September 2018
Due to old age and failing health, the once elegance of Dr. Wayas is falling. Although he still retains his fighting spirit Eric Teniola Dr Joseph Wayas (77) is the first Senate President to act as President of Nigeria. That was in 1983 following the absence of President Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari (93)and his vice,…
I Agree, Udom Must Go…!— 15th September 2018
A few days before his decampment from PDP to APC, even his predecessor, Sen Akpabio, also declared that Udom must go…! Usoro I. Usoro Those who dislike Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State insist that he “must go”. And I agree. Why not? No need arguing with the majority, unless you want some of…
-
How to be a good side chick (1)— 15th September 2018
For a woman to be open-minded enough to accept to be a man’s side chick, she knows there’s someone who must never ever know she exists. Amaka Nicholas It is a known fact that some single and married women are romantically involved with single or married men who are in clearly defined relationships. READ ALSO: Things…
-
My family quarrels with me for obeying Police order— 15th September 2018
Chika Abanobi The wahala started the other day when the Indigenous (Ingenuous?) People of Biafra (IPOB) issued a sit-at-home order asking everybody not to go anywhere yesterday, September 14, 2018 but sit at home and be watching African Magic, Telemundo, Zee World, Al Jazeera and CNN, NEPA or no NEPA, whether Alhaji Babatunde Raji Fashola…
-
Restructuring: All talk, no action— 15th September 2018
The commitment of the two major political parties to the restructuring of the country is doubtful, as they have not been able to match words with action. Ndubuisi Orji In the last couple of days, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been engaged in a verbal war…
-
Abba Kyari: A case of Good versus Evil— 15th September 2018
Why the threats now to sue Waziri Kyari and the Police DSP when both had been detained by the DSS and Police both of which have prosecutorial power? Clem Aguiyi This indeed is not the best of time for the powerful Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, who is currently in the…
-
The Authority of the believer [3]— 15th September 2018
A believer can rebuke someone and it will come to pass and this is why Christians have overdose of tolerance, no matter the height of the provocation. Osondu Anyalechi The Lord Jesus was sleeping in a boat, one day, when He and His disciples were travelling. A mighty storm started to rage. Satan could be…
-
Political rumbles in Lagos State— 14th September 2018
Are those who trigger political rumbles power-drunk dictators? Most unlikely, but, if they are, the fact remains that dictators do not operate all alone. Duro Onabule In very lucky circumstances, tremors always precede earthquakes, in which case a dash can be made for survival or to minimise either casualty figures or magnitude figures or magnitude of…
-
A case for sacrificial leadership— 14th September 2018
We have come to that point in our political evolution where we must be willing to be messianic, that is, sacrificial in our disposition towards Nigeria. Chris Okotie Politics is essentially the negotiation of instrumentality for a place and for a time. Every political agenda is predicated on an ideological philosophy that finds expression in…
-
Quality of decision determines success— 14th September 2018
A great decision is as good as dead if not implemented. If God had stopped after making the decision to create man, you and I would not exist today. Ladi Ayodeji Decision: This eight-letter word is like the trigger of a loaded gun, it may look small but it is yet powerful. The decisions we…
-
Between Atiku’s vague restructuring and Osinbanjo’s pretensious good governance— 14th September 2018
When Osinbajo described Atiku’s quest for restructuring as vague, suggesting instead an emphasis on good governance, he was right… Majeed Dahiru The clamour for restructuring has become heightened today in Nigeria in a manner comparable to the “on Aburi we stand” clamour by Nigerians of South East origin following the unfortunate incidents of the January…
