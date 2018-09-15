– The Sun News
— 15th September 2018

RITA OKOYE

Sensual and curvy Nollywood actress, Angel Christopher, is not letting her guard down despite all the tantalising offers she’s been getting from men who want to have a feel of her sexy body.

The Delta State-based role interpreter, who has starred in over 20 movies, shares with Inside Nollywood the embarrassing encounters she often faces because of her natural endowments.

“Nothing is new. People normally assume so many things about me. Some men just see me, and the next thing they do is ask me to marry them, without even knowing me. Others go as far as telling me that they would love to have sex with me. Just like that!

Some even ask if I am human being or mammy water, while others send me different snapshots of their manhood to prove they are capable and can handle me well in bed.

READ ALSO Finance Minister Adeosun finally quits

I just read and laugh and when I am not in the mood to laugh, I block them through their social media handles. Case closed!  In fact, men find my body irresistible,” she gushed.

With a strong belief that the man of her dreams would eventually locate her, Christopher, who doubles as a beautician, rejected the offer of being a second wife.

“Nothing is wrong with being a second wife, but I can’t settle for less neither am I meant to eat left over. The Bible made us to understand that it’s one man, one wife. So, why should I go dragging another woman’s husband when I can get mine?

I am a jealous lover and I hate sharing. I want a man who is God fearing, understanding, tolerating, caring, calm and playful.

I don’t mind if he is short, ugly or poor, because when you truly love someone, his or her looks won’t mean a thing to you,” she hinted

