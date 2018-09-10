I’m in the race to change the narrative of Benue – APC guber hopeful— 10th September 2018
Rose Ejembi, Makurdi
Immediate past Special Adviser to the Benue State Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Titus Zam, has declared his intention to contest the governorship position of the state in the 2019 election.
Zam, who is contesting on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), told newsmen, on Monday, that he is in the race to change the narrative of poverty, unemployment and inequality in Benue State.
The former Special Adviser who promised to serve a four year term said if elected, his government would be anchored on the democratic principle of putting the people first.
READ ALSO: 2019: We won’t give in easily like Jonathan, says Atiku loyalist
“I hope to serve four years only to complete the alleged eight years of MINDA where I come from. I shall run the government that is people-driven and the welfare of the people will be my top priority. I will also work with the manifesto of the APC.”
He noted that his administration would be anchored on a five-point agenda of Security, Civil service welfare, pension administration and good governance, Agriculture and urban renewal, social services as well as Youth empowerment and poverty eradication.
