I’m heartbroken – Alex Ekubo

Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, is heartbroken! Reason: For him, living in Nigeria has become like living in hell.

According to the thespian, he yearns for lasting solutions to the numerous problems bedeviling the country at the moment. He recently lamented to Inside Nollywood: “I’m tired. I’m done pretending. I’m heartbroken. How do you tell a homeless person not to wash his dirty linen in public when clearly he lives in public view? Living in Nigeria has become like living an unending episode of a series of unfortunate events, we can’t seem to catch a break. We have always suffered what my dad described as ‘the tragedy of foisted leaders’. The leaders constantly tell us that we are the leaders of tomorrow, yet 80 and above still cling to power like it’s their oxygen tank.”