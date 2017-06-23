I’m having fun posing nude –Child star, Sybil Sparkle

Child act turned-model, Sybil Sparkle aka Millennium Baby, is stretching barriers courtesy of her recent nude shoot with photographer, Chris Agana Nwobu aka Funky Nomad. And the hot pictures are causing a stir on social media

When asked her reason for posing nude, Sparkle whose parents are also entertainers, explains: “I think I am comfortable in my own skin and I like to flaunt it since I am not ugly. I am proud, pretty and sexy. I am an artistic person and a musician. I am into shoe making and I am a social media person so, the nude shoot is just one side of me. I was just having fun with myself.”

So, what inspired the shoot? Her response: “Funky Nomad has been asking for this and I am happy I finally did it. I am adventurous and a model, so I said ‘why not?’ The impression was to show pain and what it takes to breakout of bondage; that is the message.”

How much was she paid for the shoot? “I can’t tell you that. It is private and confidential. And by the way, do you want to give me a contract?” she asked rhetorically.