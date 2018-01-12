The Sun News
I’m expanding my comedy brand in 2018 -Elder O

— 12th January 2018

Comedian Elder O had a brilliant run in 2017, and as the New Year kicked-off, he shared his plans with TS Weekend.

“My plan for 2018 is to expand the brand and try to reach out more internationally. I will also add one or two up and coming comedians to my crew and see how we can help them to grow too, as the brand gets stronger. I strongly believe that by God’s grace, the name Elder O will become a formidable name in the industry this year. We have set goals and made plans to surpass our achievements last year and with the right people and team around, the goals will be achievable because we won’t be leaving any stone unturned.”

On his best moment as a comedian, Elder O said: “I have had several moments that I cherished so much, but I know I have one or two that are so special. Like when I hosted my first big show and the very first edition of Comic Relief with Elder O in 2016. I actually heaved a sigh of relief after that show because I never expected the heavy crowd we had that day.”

