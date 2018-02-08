I’m dying of infections

Hi Dr.,

Please I really do need your help. I am a guy of 25 years old and I’m having a problem of infection in my body for so, so long. From 1999 to date, my body has never been the same. I used to have hotness of the body all the time and a crawling moving object “body sensation” and I do not know what to do because a doctor in a big city hospital told me that I will be Ok; that it’s a thing of the mind; but, of course, I do not agree with him and I told him what I felt in my body.

I have gone to several medical laboratories, but the last one I visited told me I had an infection combined in my body system. Please, how true is this? A man in a chemist once told me that it was a sexual infection and it has been in my body system for a long time now – eight years. Help me out. I am dying gradually. What kind of medical solution do I seek? I do agree that it’s a sexual-infection. Since 1999, I have not had unprotected sex as I do not want to infect anybody. Help me.

Jubril Markson from Surulere, Lagos

Dear Jubril,

Your problem is so typical it’s a crying shame the doctor who should recognise it and help you has not, leaving you to lab scientists and chemists to batter; yet this is a most usual pattern and is happening right now to so many that it would be correct to call it epidemic in proportion. The last part of your mail is poignantly correct and typical. Sex occurs, sometime in the past. This particular encounter is different, in some way – something strange, particular, remarkable, different, spectacular and noteworthy happened during the encounter or just shortly after it that indelibly stamps that particular sex encounter in your mind – does not matter whether you’re a man or a woman. Again, (and usually without any help – but sometimes with a little help) you can clearly remember what happened – or at least – you can remember that person, encounter or place — I mean when all the symptoms began. And then you go to a qualified doctor to tell him all this and he tells you it’s all in your min; you should forget it, yet you are in daily, nay hourly, at times, moment by moment, tormented.

Somatisation Syndrome is what you suffer from. At times it stands alone. Some times it has or is associated with Staphylococcus aureus infecting some parts or other of the body – principally the pelvic organs – like bladder and the urine, prostate, fallopian tubes, cervix, vagina and so on. Noisy belly, pains, discomfort or some funny feeling in the groin/waist/pelvis may or may not be present. Somatisation or Staphylococcus Syndrome is really an apt term because whenever the word syndrome is used, it means doctors do not fully understand the problem. However, there is a cure and we have routinely cured many. Isn’t it then an STD – sexually transmitted disease? No, only “Sex Associated.” That is the correct and better term. More details available when you send for the Free Report called “Somatisation Syndrome” and/or “Staphylococcus Aureus” (e mail to [email protected]). You can also read the detailed report at www.mediamedix.blogspot.com. We will help you and the day will soon come when you will diligently search for all your miseries and marvel they are gone — never to return!!!

We have syphilis!!!

Hello doctor,

Last year, some very little lumps appeared on my penis and my buttocks too; very close to my anus and was itching me seriously. A doctor asked me to go for a VDRL test. The result was STRONGLY REACTIVE. Please, assist me as antibiotics I took only gave me some relief. The lumps came at the base of my penis now and disappeared after four to five days.

It started after I had unprotected sex with a lady.

There about half a dozen things you need to know.

1. STD’s are linked — where you find one look for others 2.You are likely to be suffering from not only Syphilis as correctly diagnosed by a positive VDRL, there are likely other STD’s bothering you.

3. I suspect that Herpes is one of them – it’s rashes that come and go. You see, there is no medical cure.

4.On the phone you told me you were married and your wife is also VDRL positive, apparently you infected her. Herpes in women mean they MUST deliver by Caesarean Section when pregnant, reason being that, the baby is at risk of being blinded from the disease if born through the vagina (normally).

5. For the sake of yourself, wife and unborn babies, do not find any inconvenience of material, body or finance too much to get yourself totally cured. Syphilis also can blind, deafen, deform babies. I hope you know? You need to see us or a very competent doctor/venereologist.

6. HIV/AIDS is an STD. I certainly hope you have both been tested?

7. We counsel with people and pray with you also – should there be issues beyond the ordinary involved in your case.

Causes of vaginal discharge?

Dear Dr.,

For quite some time now, I have had worrying vaginal discharge that has refused to go. I am embarrassed and distressed and wonder what can be the cause of this? Can you please explain the causes of the condition.

Madam Magana Yakare, Maiduguri

Dear Madam,

The best way to find out what is the cause of a woman’s discharge is to do a test called HVS – High Vaginal Swab – a test done by the doctor to discover the cause of a woman’s discharge or infection . Note these 10 points about vaginal discharge and you will have rest of mind : 1. All adult women have a normal vaginal discharge that is white like coconut or akamu, does not smell and does not itch. It is also, not plenty; 2. This normal discharge can also be a little abnormal in one or two situations – normal discharge that has become too plentiful. The first is during ovulation – this is referred to as ovulation mucus.; 3. There is also what is referred to as Leucorrhea in pregnancy – the pregnant woman secretes and discharges normal vaginal secretion more than the non-pregnant. This is not disease inasmuch as all of us agree that pregnancy is not a disease!!! ; 4. Of course, after sex, when the penis has gained entry into the vagina, there is an artificial increase in the woman’s discharge – it is nothing but the excess seminal fluid flowing out of the vagina; okay? Nothing to worry about; 5. Candidiasis, Moniliasis or Yeast infection are synonyms for the same condition that is recognised as the single most common cause of female genital discharge as well as itching among human females. It needs treatment. It is not normal. The discharge is whitish or creamy, itchy seriously and plentiful.

6. Trichomoniasis is another cause of vaginal discharge. Trichomoniasis is itchy in the extreme. It affects the male partner also; who, unless he is treated concomitantly (at the same time), will promptly pass it back to the female in an eternal Ping-Pong like game, which the inexperienced doctor cannot stop. The disease can be transmitted via toilet seats or swimming pools. The discharge here is not white, is seriously smelly (at times like fish) and can have funny colours –green or yellow; 7. Gardnerellosis or Bacterial Vaginosis is the name of a third affliction that can cause abnormal discharge from the vagina, whose treatment is the same as Trichomoniasis and is named after a certain Dr. Gardner who discovered it.; 8. Vaginal discharge can also be increased and abnormal – but not itchy in Chlamydia – a Sexually Transmitted Disease, where treatment must also include both partners – and which can cause infertility. Chlamydia infection will almost always also affect urination –with pain, burning or discomfort, frequency or other troubles in addition to the discharge. It is important to note, also, that in Chlamydia infections it can happen that there may simply be no symptom at all, in some cases. 9. Gonorrhea causes a cervicitis – inflammation of the cervix – that gives a vaginal discharge too and the only way to find out if it is gonorrhea is to do the test I mentioned above – called the HVS – High Vaginal Swab with m, c, s – microscopy, culture and sensitivity.; 10. The only other time a woman may have some bad discharge is when there is a foreign body inserted into her vagina – forgotten menstrual stuff or tampon usually or some other foreign body. This is why any complaint of Vaginal Discharge must be thoroughly investigated. There is no way a lady having discharge can be properly treated without examining her vaginally; no way. And, like I said, there must be an HVS taken to find out the exact type of germ causing the infection; so that appropriate measures to save the woman’s reproductive health and fertility can be taken. For further help, just call the helplines.