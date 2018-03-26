I’m disappointed at your remarks, Tanko Yakasai tells Danjuma

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, has expressed huge disappointment at the remarks credited to a former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Y. Danjuma (rtd) that Nigerians should defend themselves in the face of attack by Fulani herdsmen.

Yakasai, in a telephone interview in with Daily Sun, in Kano, remarked that by virtue of the age of Gen. Danjuma, including the roles he played to protect the unity of Nigeria and the highly placed national offices he has occupied in the past, he was the most unlikely person to have made the outburst.

According to the octogenarian, people who had advanced to the age of Gen. Danjuma could not but side with the struggle for peace and harmony in the society at all times, adding that his call for self help to resolve difference should not be taken seriously.

Rather than speak in this manner, he explained that Gen. Danjuma ought to have spoken up against the leadership of the present administration, urging them to live up to their constitutional responsibility of ensuring the protection of lives and property of all Nigerians.

He added that where that was not being done, it was within the right of the respected General to encourage his people and Nigerians in general to use their votes in a civil election to bring about the desired change in the leadership of the country.

Alhaji Yakasai, who was a Third Republic Presidential Adviser, also reacted to the General’s allegation accusing the military of collusion in the exploits of the Fulani herders in different parts of the country. He felt that that was a serious allegation which required concrete evidence before it can be taken as true.

He, however, regretted that the Nigeria military in relation to the abduction of the Dupchi girls could have responded better than they did, given that they had a unit that was located not far away from the ill fated girls secondary school.

The elder statesman expressed delight at the safe return of a majority of the Dupchi girls and appealed to the Nigerian government to explore the same channel employed in their release of the Dupchi girls for the release of the remaining Chibok girls.