I’m confident of picking PDP presidential ticket -Tambuwal— 2nd September 2018
Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto
Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has expressed confidence of emerging as the presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come October 6.
Speaking to journalists, in Sokoto, at the weekend, Governor Tambuwal said he presented himself to serve Nigeria as President in order to correct obvious lapses in the country.
He listed such lapses as deteriorating security situation, poor management of the economy, youth restiveness occasioned by terrifying unemployment, among other issues.
He further explained that his mission is to return Nigeria to the part of glory where peace, unity and prosperity abounds.
The governor expressed confidence that the PDP delegates would find in him a presidential material worthy of their votes come October 6.
