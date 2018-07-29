– The Sun News
HERDSMEN

I’m being persecuted because I refused to surrender Benue land to herdsmen – Ortom

— 29th July 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Governor Samuel of Benue State, on Sunday, said that he was being persecuted by the Federal Government and his former political party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), because he refused to surrender Benue lands to Fulani herdsmen.

Governor Ortom stated this at St. Michael’s Catholic Rectory Ameladu during a thanksgiving service in his honour.

Heinsisted that the agenda of the invaders was not for grazing but to take over the land from the real owners.

Governor Ortom, while stressing that he would never be party to such evil agenda, however, reassured the people of the state of his administration’s commitment to protecting their interests no matter the level of intimidation and threats.

He maintained that his defection from the ruling APC was in rejection of a political party which treats the killing of his people with kid gloves, saying he could not remain in a party encouraging the killing of his people.

READ ALSO: CCNN nets N3.2b profit after tax in 2017

Ortom acknowledged the spiritual and humanitarian works of the priest in charge of the Rectory, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Asue, noting that the clergy man’s interventions in health, education and empowerment had greatly complemented the efforts of government.

In a sermon, Rev. Fr. Asue, charged Christians not to allow material things to hinder them from inheriting the kingdom of God, adding that they should rather use their material possessions as a stepping stone to make Heaven.

  2. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 29th July 2018 at 6:38 pm
    Why should any reasonable NIGERIAN surrender his or her birthright in anywhere in NIGERIA, just because of the political wolves in sheep’s clothing, commonly known as the “political cabals”?

    One will be hated and being persecuted for resisting social injustices, and fighting for the cause of all-inclusive social justices!

    It is therefore not a surprise that those political cabals, the political wolves in sheep’s clothing, who are masterminding and sponsoring the senseless, heartless and mindless killings accross NIGERIA, through Fulani’s herdsmen deadliest terrorists activities and the Boko-Haran, will persecute anyone who is not directly in support of their devilish, evil and wickedness in today’s NIGERIA!

