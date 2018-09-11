I’m back in D’Tigers to learn more -Ikechukwu Nwamu

D’Tigers guard, Ikechukwu Nwamu has set his sight on learning as much as possible from the experienced members of the squad as they prepare for the 2019 FIBA World Cup qualifiers starting on Friday.

A member of the 2017 Afrobasket silver medal winning side while speaking on arrival in camp on Sunday said he is ready to acquire more knowledge as possible.

“I want to soak up much knowledge as possible being one of the younger guys in the team. So, I want to get their experiences and be able to add to my game moving forward”.

Nwamu who has not featured for the team since the Nations cup in Tunisia said being part of the selected few alongside experienced hands likes Al-Farouq Aminu, Alade Aminu, Ike Diogu, Ben Uzoh and Stanley Okoye to represent Nigeria is a special feeling which any athlete will forever cherish.

“It’s very special, because you put on the green white green and get to represent your country and your family. It’s really a big deal.

Not everybody can get to represent the country. So, for us to be able to do this, it’s a blessing.”

The guard who is glad to be back home has ruled out any possibility of being under pressure due to fans’ demands after his 2017 Afrobasket heroics.

“No pressure. It also gives you a sense of comfort because you have played at a high level to represent the country. So, it is just trying to do the same all over again for the next 3 games.”

He said despite the pedigree of their opponents on the African continent, proper preparation, home support and self believe will play a major role in winning their games when they file out against Cote d’Ivoire, Central Afrique and Senegal.

“We know that they are 3 very good teams, but we are confident in ourselves, we are going to prepare and then win these games.”

As a professional player who plays in Greece for Lavrio Megabolt he said it will be extra special playing at home in front of very supportive Lagos fans.