Boss of Dsalon Downtown, Abogo C. Ugwokegbe, is home for good. This is coming after his long trip to the United States where he had gone to acquire latest hair and beauty technology.

Ugwokegbe, who was recently spotted at the launch of LolarShon Fashion magazine held at Club 38, Surulere, Lagos, said: “I am back home for good with the latest innovations and technology in the hair and beauty industry. In the next couple of days, DSalon Downtown will be wearing a new look as extensive renovations are presently on-going commencing with our Victoria Island, Lagos branch and spilling down to other branches.”