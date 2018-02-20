‘I’m alive, well, happy’ – Sylvester Stallone denies death rumour

AsiaOne

Sylvester Stallone didn’t enjoy being killed off without his permission so he set the record straight that he’s still very much alive.

An Instagram post from the actor urged netizens to “ignore the stupidity” of false reports of his demise.

A set of photos from what appears to be a Facebook post showed a severely aged and tired-looking Stallone.

It came with a dedication that reads, “So long champ. Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone died early this morning after his battle with prostate cancer, the actor kept his illness a secret, but in the end he couldn’t beat it.”

In response, Stallone wrote on his post, “Please ignore this stupidity… Alive and well and happy and healthy… Still punching!”

Apart from angry and surprised fans, Sly’s little brother Frank Stallone shared his opinion on the false death report.