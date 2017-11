Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has conveyed his heart-felt condolences to former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the passing of his son, Jide.

In his condolence message to the All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Kalu said, “I was absolutely shocked to hear the news of the demise of Asiwaju Tinubu’s son, Jide.

“It is painful that Jide who had a promising future died in his prime.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with the entire Tinubu family at this period of grief”.

Kalu prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give Asiwaju Tinubu the fortitude to bear the sad loss.