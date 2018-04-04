Ilorin cult clash: Police declares kingpin wanted

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

As a result of the cult crises rocking Agaka, Adabata and Baboko communities of Ilorin, the Kwara State police command has declared a notorious cultist kingpin wanted.

In a press release signed by the Kwara Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, the command noted that the suspect posed a threat to the peace of the state and urge the public to call the attention of the command to any information that may lead to the arrest of the suspect.

“While effort is in top gear to arrest the mastermind and the leader of the cult group named KALE BAYERO.”

“However, this Release is to alert members of the public of the premium placed on getting the said cultist arrested, hence anybody with genuine information that may lead to the arrest of Kale Bayero and members of his group is advised to do so immediately, as the suspect is a threat to peace and tranquility in existence before now.”

He maintained that the command had put every necessary apparatus in place to restore peace back to the affected areas.