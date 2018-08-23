– The Sun News
DURBAR

Ilorin 2018 Durbar: Sulu-Gambari calls for unity, peace among subjects

— 23rd August 2018

NAN

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has urged the residents of the Emirate to continue to maintain peace, unity and love for more development to be attained in the state.

The monarch made the plea while addressing a large crowd at the 2018 Eid-el-kabir Durbar held at his palace, in llorin, on Wednesday.

The event was witnessed by thousands of indigenes of the Ilorin emirate including the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The royal father, who had earlier embarked on horse ride to some parts of the llorin metropolis, urged the indigenes of the emirate to love one another.

READ ALSO: Welfare of Nigerians in Guangdong to be addressed, says FG

The traditional ruler noted that no meaningful development could be attained in an atmosphere of chaos and acrimony.

The emir advised indigenes of the Emirate to maitain an indivisible entity.

He said the motive behind the Durbar was to further strengthen love and unity among the indigenes of the emirate.

The emir expressed gratitude to sons and daughters of the llorin emirate for turning out en masse for the event.  Over 300 horses were used for the Durbar.

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 23rd August 2018 at 8:50 am
    Reply

    You’re Subject of no human on earth as a native of this territory of the natives. You’re independent with freedom on your God given native land which must be defended with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. No emir will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. No sultan will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The era of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is over and gone forever in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. Freedom of northern natives from the bondage of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. Freedom of this territory natives of this generation from the bondage of the fraudulent political name Nigeria is a must with the Sword in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

