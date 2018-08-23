NAN

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has urged the residents of the Emirate to continue to maintain peace, unity and love for more development to be attained in the state.

The monarch made the plea while addressing a large crowd at the 2018 Eid-el-kabir Durbar held at his palace, in llorin, on Wednesday.

The event was witnessed by thousands of indigenes of the Ilorin emirate including the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

The royal father, who had earlier embarked on horse ride to some parts of the llorin metropolis, urged the indigenes of the emirate to love one another.

The traditional ruler noted that no meaningful development could be attained in an atmosphere of chaos and acrimony.

The emir advised indigenes of the Emirate to maitain an indivisible entity.

He said the motive behind the Durbar was to further strengthen love and unity among the indigenes of the emirate.

The emir expressed gratitude to sons and daughters of the llorin emirate for turning out en masse for the event. Over 300 horses were used for the Durbar.