The Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe FAS, presiding over the inaugural lecture of Prof. Dafe Otobo, on the 4th of July, must have been stunned by Otobo’s chair submission that Industrial Relations had remained, all along, not minding all the efforts his professorial output intended, a creation of more BUSHMEN.

He related how human beings have maltreated themselves so much so that industrial relations’ theories and practice remained highly frustrated as humans refuse to grow beyond Bushmen. In effect to him the salvation would have come in 1789 when the French Revolution abolished all the privileges of those who claimed to be the only humans among others; that is, those on the top of the pyramid of the feudal system – The King, the Lords, spiritual and temporal, and the Haut Clergé (Bishops) and the Prebendals. However, humans refuse to grow beyond Bushmen as Adam Smith, Keynes and Marx bedeviled themselves for, or invented, illusions in the form of models that remain ever elusive in getting humans to rise above Bushmen.

“When you mistake a model as the fact then it is illusion”.

Models have been created by those who have the capacity, either military, economic or brainwashing machines, to cage other people and straight–jacket them into such model for them to remain in euphoric and illusory state.

Such people used institutions to make the world their game reserve for perpetuity of, or ever expanding, inequality gap. They create boom and bust situation in the world arena of commerce, trade, and finance as seen in the stock exchanges and in the futures’ market where the prices of commodities like oil are determined, far from the people who could lay claim to such commodities and thereby perpetuating the bushman characteristics of both people – the exploiter and the exploited.

