After 53 years of service to the Nigerian entertainment industry, movie legend, Eddie Ugboma is set to bow out of the industry due to illness.

“I have done my best and I hand over the baton,” Ugboma, who holds the record for the only African to have shot 13 movies on celluloid began. “I’ve been ill for eight weeks and moved from one hospital to the other including

Lagos State Teaching Hospital (LUTH) where I was diagnosed with nervous neck and head pain leading to the left ear and eye malfunctioning.

“At 78 it is not easy to bear such pain. I been advised to go for foreign treatment where the head gear and neck gear is available. To make matters worse, some of the drugs LUTH gave me are finished and can’t be found in pharmacies around.”

According to Ugboma, he needs the sum of N50m for his medical treatment abroad and to raise funds, Ugboma says he does not want to go begging consequently he is putting up his properties for sale.

“I have an extra unoccupied house for sale, I want to launch my autobiography entitled Eddie by Eddie, Also, I want to launch my 45-minute documentary, This is Eddie. I have just transferred two of my classic films, Black President and Black Gold from celluloid to HDV and DVD for cinema. I have also wrapped up plans for my 78 Birthday Lecture, Exhibition & Induction of New Members into the Movie & Music Hall of Fame.”

Lamenting his state, Ugboma continues: “After contributing so much to the industry. what do I get as support? With the above events and support of the media houses, the projects stated above will raise funds for my medial treatment easily. The illness has been on the social media and many kind hearted people have been sending prayers and their widow’s mite.”