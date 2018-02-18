The Sun News
Latest
18th February 2018 - Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies
18th February 2018 - Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination
18th February 2018 - My desire’s to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau
18th February 2018 - Lassa fever: Three deaths recorded in Delta
18th February 2018 - Ex-Minister, Sambawa, 100,000 supporters join APC
18th February 2018 - How suicide bombers killed 18 in Borno
18th February 2018 - APC reconciliation: Tinubu beware
18th February 2018 - Nkechi 09056939927
18th February 2018 - How Amaechi destroyed Rivers education foundation  -Governor Wike 
18th February 2018 - Ekweremadu commends Ugwuanyi over sustained peace in Enugu
Home / National / Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies

Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies

— 18th February 2018
Ben Dunno, Warri
Military operatives under the command of ‘Operation DELTA SAFE’ (OPDS), have intensified their ongoing campaign against illegal refineries along the Delta creeks with the deployment of additional specially-designed amphibious swamp buggies to enhance unhindered access to the remote areas.
Leading the OPDS team, which comprises of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps as well as the  Custom Service personnel in a 3-day destruction exercise to the creek at the weekend, its Commander, Rear Admiral Apochi Suleiman, described the operation as a reaffirmation of the military’s determination to rid the area of criminal activities.
In its operation at the notorious Bennett Island in Warri South Local Government Area, the team destroyed over 20 metallic tanks and dozens of plastic storage tanks as well as pipes and other equipment used in perpetrating the illicit oil business.
Also, in another operation at Yeye community creek in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta state, led by the Executive Officer of the Nigerian Navy Ship, NNS Delta, Navy Captain Adeyemi Festus Adewuyi, the team destroyed a massive makeshift cooking pot, drums, pumping machines, connecting pipes and hoses, as well as generating sets used by the syndicate that specialise in crude oil theft.
Speaking with newsmen after the exercise at Bennett Island, Commodore Suleiman disclosed that the Swamp Buggy operation was part of the latest strategy adopted by the military high command in its quest to ensure maximum efficiency in its enforcement of the destruction exercise in the various locations used by criminals to perpetrate illegal oil operations across the Niger Delta.
He explained that the amphibious swamp buggies were specifically designed as purpose-built or modified motor vehicles used to move around difficult terrain or waterlogged swamps.
The Commander said that the buggies are deployed to make it impossible for the illicit oil operators to continue in their business after the destruction exercise.
While admonishing residents of the various communities where such criminality is being perpetrated to join hands with the military to rid their areas of such crimes by divulge information, the Naval boss said the operation would be a continuous exercise as the Navy command would no longer condone criminal activity.
According to him, “Instead of just burning the illegal refinery camps, we should also destroy their equipment and anything that will make it easy for them to come back.”
“There are two advantages of what we are doing with the swamp buggy. After we have destroyed their tanks and others, it will be very difficult for them to start the business all over again as we are not only crushing their equipment, we are also going to be monitoring their activities with our drones.”
While urging the perpetrators to seek for a better and meaningful livelihood rather than engaging in illegal activities, the Commander lamented the colossal damage the illicit act has caused to the environment, adding that it would take a long time for the soil in the affected areas to recover.
Rear Admiral Suleiman reaffirmed the commitment of the OPDS to go after the sponsors of the illegal activities through intelligence networking, noting that the people being arrested are mere foot soldiers and field workers
“If we had gotten the sponsors of these illegal activities, we will not be doing what we are doing here today,” he said.
At Yeye Community in Burutu Local Government  Area, Navy Captain, Adeyemi Festus Adewuyi, who led the operation, urged indigenes and community leaders of the various communities to feel free to divulge information to the appropriate security operatives close to them.
He noted that besides helping the security agencies in combating a crime tantamount to economic sabotage, their prompt response in reporting such activities in their communities would go a long way in reducing the environmental pollution and ecological degradation.
The exercise, which continues all through the week, had in attendance Major Ahmed Abdulkadri and other high officials of the Nigerian Army 3rd Battalion in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Illegal Refineries: Military deploys more amphibious swamp buggies

— 18th February 2018

Ben Dunno, Warri Military operatives under the command of ‘Operation DELTA SAFE’ (OPDS), have intensified their ongoing campaign against illegal refineries along the Delta creeks with the deployment of additional specially-designed amphibious swamp buggies to enhance unhindered access to the remote areas. Leading the OPDS team, which comprises of the Nigerian Navy, Army, Police, Nigeria…

  • Bayelsa govt orders compulsory measles vaccination

    — 18th February 2018

    Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa The Bayelsa State Government has ordered a compulsory 13-days aggressive measles immunisation for children between the ages of 9 months and five years. According to investigations the compulsory vaccination is to forestall n outbreak of children in the state especially in the rural areas. Subsequently, to ensure full compliance and efficiency of…

  • My desire’s to create hope in disabled people – Bishop Jatau

    — 18th February 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia The presiding Bishop, Faithfull Prophetic Assembly, Arch Bishop, Prof. Musa Jatau, says his desire is to create hope to people living with disabilities who are found to be a liability, not only to themselves but to their families and the society at large and pass through turbulent moments in their lives style….

  • Lassa fever: Three deaths recorded in Delta

    — 18th February 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba Three persons afflicted with the dreaded Lassa fever disease have been confirmed dead in Delta State. Seven cases of the disease have been confirmed in the state since its re-emergence last month. The disease first occurred in the state in 2016 claiming the life of a medical doctor among others. Following its…

  • Ex-Minister, Sambawa, 100,000 supporters join APC

    — 18th February 2018

    Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi A former Minister of Sports and a Chieftain of People Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Samaila Baralabe Sambawa, together with his over 100,000 supporters have decamped to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kebbi State. Sambawa, who served as a Minister of Internal Affairs, Foreign Affairs, Sports and Youths Development under PDP…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share