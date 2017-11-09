The Sun News
Latest
9th November 2017 - Illegal medicine dealers on increase – PCN
9th November 2017 - Cancer researcher makes case for increased funding for R&D
9th November 2017 - How to keep baby’s skin healthy – Unilever
9th November 2017 - We like quality and durable jobs –FMC boss
8th November 2017 - JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud
8th November 2017 - FG faulted over funding to economic sector
8th November 2017 - Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka
8th November 2017 - International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%
8th November 2017 - Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta
8th November 2017 - House to probe Customs import revenue/waivers
Home / Health / Illegal medicine dealers on increase – PCN

Illegal medicine dealers on increase – PCN

— 9th November 2017

By Doris Obinna

 

Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has urged members of the public to buy their medicines and simple household remedies from licensed pharmacies and propriety medicines vendor.

Addressing the press recently in Lagos, Deputy Director, Enforcement (PCN), Stephen Esumobi, stated that the team observed that there was improvement in compliance with some premises that were sealed in the past enforcement activities across the state.

Said he: “However, in spite of the improvements observed, there is still increase of illegal medicine dealers in other areas.

“It is important to note that many pharmaceutical premises in some areas of the state commenced operations without fulfilling the minimum requirements for registration while others failed to renew their licences.”

“Some owners of these premises lack the requisite knowledge to handle the products in their shops. Most times, drugs are exposed to environmental conditions that alter their pharmacological and pharmacokinetic profiles, thus making them unsuitable for human consumption.

“Unfortunately, these products are freely sold to unsuspecting members of the public thus endangering their health.

“A total of 346 premises of pharmacies, patent medicine shops, and illegal medicine shops were visited while about 209 were sealed for various offences as; failure to renew premises license, dispensing ethical products without the supervision of a pharmacist, poor storage and sanitary conditions among others.”

Post Views: 17
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Discover the Profitable Business that fetch a corper N1million. Click Here

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

JAMB Registrar reads riot act to CBT operators over fraud

— 8th November 2017

  …Reels out exam fraud committed in 2017 UTME by CBT centres From: Gabriel Dike Registrar of Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof Is-haq Oloyede on Wednesday read the riot act to Computer Based Test (CBT) operators nationwide to avoid malpractices on the forthcoming 2018 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME). Prof Oloyede who gave…

  • FG faulted over funding to economic sector

    — 8th November 2017

    An expert in personnel management, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, has commended the Federal Government for allocating substantial funds to power, works and housing, transportation and other sectors of the economy. Abdullahi, who is a fellow of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)…

  • Address military personnel’s welfare to check complaints of rights abuse — Brig. Adeka

    — 8th November 2017

    Retired Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Adeka has said that issues relating to the welfare of military personnel must be addressed to minimise complaints of  human rights abuse among them. Adeka, who is the Special Adviser on Security in Nasarawa State, made the suggestion at the Presidential panel Investigating allegations of the abuse of human rights by the…

  • International Breweries, Dangote Cement lift NSE Index by 0.34%

    — 8th November 2017

    Major blue chip companies on Wednesday posted gains on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) to sustained the market momentum for the second consecutive day. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that International Breweries led the gainers’ table with a gain of N4.20 to close at N45.20 per share. Dangote Cement came second with a…

  • Navy launches “Octopus Grip” to combat crime in Delta

    — 8th November 2017

    The Nigerian Navy Central Naval Command, has launched the Phase Two of it’s “Octopus Grip Exercise” to further combat criminalities in the maritime domain. Rear Adm. Bello Al-Hassan,Flag Officer Commanding (FOC), Central Naval Command, performed the flag-off on Wednesday at the Warri Naval base. Al-Hassan said the operation was to consolidate on the successes of…

Archive

November 2017
M T W T F S S
« Oct    
 12345
6789101112
13141516171819
20212223242526
27282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share