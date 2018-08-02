– The Sun News
Latest
2nd August 2018 - Illegal logging, grazing destroying park life in Taraba – CP
2nd August 2018 - Saraki’s defection and change of order
2nd August 2018 - We’re yet to receive N43b debt refund from FG – Anambra govt.
2nd August 2018 - FG’ll use Nigeria Air to stem capital flight in aviation sector – Kalu
2nd August 2018 - Arsenal Vs Chelsea: 3 players who impressed – Good old Guendouzi… again
2nd August 2018 - Ekiti poll: My running mate, others betrayed me, says ADP flagbearer
2nd August 2018 - ‘I want him to be with us’ – Emery ignoring Ramsey rumours amid Barca and Chelsea links
2nd August 2018 - Court adjourns Adeleke’s certificate suit till August 6
2nd August 2018 - Arrests, killings, sabotage won’t deter Biafra agitation, says IPOB
2nd August 2018 - Blockchain technology to slash PMS, others by 10.5%
Home / National / Illegal logging, grazing destroying park life in Taraba – CP
LOGGING

Illegal logging, grazing destroying park life in Taraba – CP

— 2nd August 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Conservator of Park (CP), Gashaka-Gumti National Park, in Taraba State, Mr. Yuhanna Saidu, has identified increasing illegal logging activities and indiscriminate grazing as major man-made factors killing park life in the state.

Saidu spoke, on Tuesday, at an event to commemorate the World Rangers Day in Serti, headquarters of Gashaka Local Government Area of the state.

He said that despite natural environmental factors, illegal human activities now constitute major threats to the continued survival of the park.

“Gashaka-Gumti National Park has had its fair share of human pressure on the park resources ranging from activities of poaching, logging, illegal grazing, mining, fishing and farming.

“Of particular concern is the current spate of desperation for illegal logging of Rosewood, commonly called Madrid.

“Rosewood is a valuable timber used for many purposes such as forage for livestock, medicine, dyes for cloths and luxury furniture.

“Unfortunately in Nigeria today, Taraba State happens to be the last point where Rosewood is found and logging is intense.

“These activities, if not quickly checked, will result in dire environmental consequences not only within the immediate area, but also the nation at large”, he said.

He explained that the World Rangers Day was founded on July 31, 1992, by a UK-based International Rangers Federation (IRF) to commemorate Rangers killed or injured in their line of duty and celebrate the work Rangers do to protect the planet’s natural resources and cultural heritage.

READ ALSO:We’re yet to receive N43b debt refund from FG – Anambra govt.

In his goodwill message at the occasion, the Lamdo of Gashaka Emirate, Alhaji Zubairu Hamman-Gabdo, commended the resolve of the Rangers in the protection of the park and its resources.

While expressing confidence in the theme of this year’s celebration, ‘I stand with World Rangers: Protecting Wildlife and Wild Places’,  Hamman-Gabdo said that “this clarion call must continue to support the works of the Rangers and assist in drumming the message of conservation far and wide so that collectively we can make a difference”.

He also charged the Nigerian media to do more in publicising the activities of Gashaka-Gumti National Park which, he said, is the largest in West Africa.

Our correspondent recall that the state experienced serious rain stark at the turn of the raining season this year which most people attributed to the massive logging activities in the wake of the clamour for Rosetree (Madrid).

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

LOGGING

Illegal logging, grazing destroying park life in Taraba – CP

— 2nd August 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Conservator of Park (CP), Gashaka-Gumti National Park, in Taraba State, Mr. Yuhanna Saidu, has identified increasing illegal logging activities and indiscriminate grazing as major man-made factors killing park life in the state. Saidu spoke, on Tuesday, at an event to commemorate the World Rangers Day in Serti, headquarters of Gashaka Local…

  • ANAMBRA

    We’re yet to receive N43b debt refund from FG – Anambra govt.

    — 2nd August 2018

    Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka The Anambra State Government, on Wednesday, said it was yet to receive the refunds of the N43 billion owed it by the Federal Government for federal projects executed by the state. The Senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District, Chief Victor Umeh had, last weekend, disclosed that the Federal Government had approved N37.95…

  • AVIATION

    FG’ll use Nigeria Air to stem capital flight in aviation sector – Kalu

    — 2nd August 2018

    Louis Ibah Former Governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has lauded the Federal Government for opting for a Private Public Partnership (PPP) model for the recently unveiled national airline, Nigeria  Air. Kalu, who is also the Chairman of Slok Group, while commending President Muhammadu Buhari-led government for finally giving Nigerians a national airline,…

  • EKITI

    Ekiti poll: My running mate, others betrayed me, says ADP flagbearer

    — 2nd August 2018

    Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti The flagbearer of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), in the July 14 Ekiti State governorship election, Otunba Segun Adewale, has denied rumoured defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement released, on Wednesday, in Ado-Ekiti, Adewale restated his commitment to his party, saying his conscience is not for sale. Speaking…

  • IPOB

    Arrests, killings, sabotage won’t deter Biafra agitation, says IPOB

    — 2nd August 2018

    Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has said that no amount of arrests, killings, detentions, harassment, torture, judicial extortion and sabotage would stop IPOB from achieving the state for Biafra. The group said that the formidability of the unique structure that gave rise to the protest by IPOB family in Lagos…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share