Illegal building: More structures to go after Sallah –Ambode

By Moshood Adebayo

Illegal buildings and other structures in Ikoyi, Victoria and Lekki areas of Lagos State may be demolished after the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations, as the special committee set up for the purpose, yesterday gave notice of enforcement

Chairman of the Committee, Mr. Tunji Bello, said this followed the expiration of the 14-day ultimatum issued to owners of such structures.

He disclosed that abandoned buildings, which allegedly harbour prostitutes, shanties, street hawkers and those who had converted walkways into trading points and food courts in the areas would be affected.

According to Bello, the committee decided to first embark on sensitisation campaign to give owners of such illegal structures enough notice to pull down such structures before expiration of the 14-day ultimatum.

He advised owners of illegal structures in the areas, who may still be sitting on the fence or nursing the hope that the government would have a rethink on the cleanup to make use of the window offered them now or face the full force of the law.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode had last week inaugurated a 15-man special committee headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tunji Bello.

During the inauguration Ambode lamented that the Environmental Sanitation and Town Planning laws in the affected areas had been violated.