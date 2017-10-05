The Sun News
Home / National / Illegal arms importation:  NPS fails to produce medical reports of suspects

Illegal arms importation:  NPS fails to produce medical reports of suspects

— 5th October 2017

…As court reinstates  order 

From: Lukman Olabiyi

Justice Ayotunde Faji of the Federal High Court, sitting in Lagos, on Wednesday, reinstated it earlier order mandating the Nigerian Prison Services (NPS) to produce medical reports on the health status of four accused persons who were in prison custody for alleged illegal importation of firearms into the country.

The court reinstated its earlier order due to the inability of the prosecution to produce the medical report of the accused persons as earlier directed by the court following an application filled by one of the accused persons, Oscar Okafor.

At the resumed hearing of the matter, on Wednesday, counsel to the third accused told the court that the prosecution was yet to comply with the order of the court regarding the

deteriorating health condition of his client.

But the prosecution represented J.  I.  Ajakaiye, told the court that the prosecution had taking step as directed by the court to obtain the medical report by writing the Comptroller General of Prison, but that the prison authority was yet to oblige the prosecution with the reports.

Ajakaiye pleaded with the court to grant them short adjournment for the prosecution to secure the report as directed by the court.

On the issue of the second accused, Salihu Abdulahi Danjuma,  who had earlier hinted the court of his intention for  plea bargain, the prosecution told the court that the process is on going, but still needed the rectification of higher authorities. The prosecution’s position was also confirmed by the lawyer to the second accused person.

 While adjourning the matter for trial October 10, Justice Faji directed the prosecution to produced the medical report of the health status of all the accused persons in the next adjourned date.

It would be recalled that the federal government through the Office of Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), arraigned four accused persons before the court on charges bordering on conspiracy, importation of prohibited firearms, uttering of documents, forgery, corruption, and importation of prohibited goods.

Those arraigned before the court were: Mahmud Hassan, and Salihu Abdulahi Danjuma, Oscar Okafor, Donatus Ezebunwa Achinulo, and Matthew Okoye.

However, among all the five defendants, only Matthew Okoye was said to be at large.

 AGF in charge number FHC/L/190c/17, alleged that the all the accused persons conspired with one another to illegally import into Nigeria 661 Pump Action Rifles.

