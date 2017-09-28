Illegal admissions: JAMB threatens to sanction defaulter institutions

From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has threatened to apply sanctions on institutions violating the rules guiding admissions.

The board also said it would henceforth scrutinize the O’ level detail of candidates before it could offer them admissions.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who spoke at a meeting with admission officers in Innovative Enterprise Institutions (IEIs) in Abuja, insisted that institutions must maintain the set standards for admissions or risk sanctions.

He warned that, henceforth, admissions done “under the table” would not be regularized by JAMB, warning candidates and tertiary institutions to desist from engaging in any form of illegal admission.

He added: “Illegal admissions in terms of people not even taking the unified tertiary matriculation examination (UTME) at all won’t be tolerated anymore.

“Admitting candidates who do not have the requisite O’ level would no longer be entertained. Henceforth, we would insist on proper O’ level composition before admission could be offered to them.”