I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima— 30th July 2018
Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, has said the cosy relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is an afterthought.
He also said he would write to President Buhari soon, declaring that his opposition is predicated on the fact that Buhari is president of Nigeria.
In a tell-all account in the current edition of The Interview magazine, Galadima said he was principally responsible for the alliance between the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), against Buhari’s wishes.
Buhari and Tinubu were the leaders of CPC and ACN, two of the five legacy parties that formed the APC in 2014.
Galadima said: “Buhari was the one against the alliance with Tinubu and I don’t want to say anything. Let Buhari deny what I have said. I was for it and I organised it and wrote a memo that even produced a candidate for the vice presidency, this same Prof Yemi Osinbajo.” Galadima said Buhari may have, in fact, pencilled in another running mate candidate in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) form that was to have been submitted.
READ ALSO: 2019: INEC to suspend CVR registration nationwide Aug. 17
In a statement, the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of The Interview, Azu Ishiekwene, described the Galadima interview as “the stuff of a broken love affair, with no closet details spared.” Using a slogan, ‘Anybody But Buhari (ABB)’, Galadima said he was planning to write an open letter to Buhari very soon, adding that the president was a “floored candidate” who will lose his deposit if he contests re-election.
“If he was raising cattle in Daura, I wouldn’t bother about him. I’m criticising him because he’s the president of Nigeria and he’s not doing very well,” Galadima said.
He did not spare the Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, whom he described as a latter-day Buharist bent on hijacking the ship.
In the same edition, the Executive President of Women in Africa, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said she suspects the autopsy conducted on her father, MKO Abiola, was inconclusive, because “not all poisons can be traced”, lending credence to suspicions that the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election may have been poisoned in detention.
READ ALSO: Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy
Abiola-Costello shared the last conversation she had with her mother, Kudirat, before she was murdered, the impact of her parents’ death on the family, and family’s business, among others. Also in this edition, the wife of the Kaduna State governor, Hajiya Hadiza El-Rufai, talked about her passion and role as wife, mother and first lady, saying, “my husband is too honest.”
About author
Related Articles
-
-
Defections: APC’ll still win in 2019 – Okorocha, Keyamo30th July 2018
-
I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima30th July 2018
-
A momentous month of Oshiomhole’s chairmanship30th July 2018
Latest
I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima— 30th July 2018
Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, has said the cosy relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is an afterthought. He also said he would write to President Buhari soon, declaring that his opposition is predicated on the fact that…
-
2019: INEC to suspend CVR registration nationwide Aug. 17— 30th July 2018
Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would temporarily suspend the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise on August 17, this year. It said the reason is to pave way for effective planning and execution of the 2019 general election. The Resident Electoral Commissioner [REC] in Ebonyi State, Prof. Godswill…
-
Defection: Dogara won’t be impeached –Reps group— 30th July 2018
Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja Some members of the House of Representatives, under the aegies of Parliamentary Democrats Group (PDG), have said Speaker Yakubu Dogara would not be impeached should he defect from the APC. Therefore, the lawmakers charged the ruling APC to end efforts at stopping the Speaker from joining the PDP . In a statement…
-
Delta: I’ll correct PDP’s 20 years bad governance –PPA guber aspirant— 30th July 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba A governorship aspirant in Delta State on the platform of Progressive Peoples Party (PPA), Dr. O’diakpo Obire, has vowed to rescue the oil-rich state from several years of misrule by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which, according to him, has plunged the state into untold poverty. Obire said if elected, his administration…
-
Niger Delta; HOSTCOM advocates direct participation in oil policies— 30th July 2018
Ben Dunno, Warri Niger Delta indigenes, under the auspices of Host Communities of Nigeria producing oil and gas (HOSTCOM), have called for direct integration of oil-bearing communities at every stage of policy formulation and implementation in the oil sector, to avoid frequent tension in the region. Its National Chairman, Style Benjamin, who made the…
-
Entertainment
Dad rejected me from birth – Chika Ike, actress— 29th July 2018
Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author. Christian Agadibe Star actress, Chika Ike, has added another brief to her résumé. Aside being a role interpreter and producer, she is also now an author. READ ALSO: Ogbuefi, 22-year-old Nigerian author,…
South-West Report
When soldiers dropped guns for brooms, shovels— 11th July 2018
… As 192 Battalion officers clean up Ogun community Laide Raheem, Abeokuta In commemoration of the Nigerian Army Day celebration on July 6, men and officers of 192 Battalion (Rear), Owode-Yewa, recently embarked on a massive environmental sanitation exercise at Atan Junction, along Sango-Owode-Idi-Iroko Road in Ogun State. The soldiers, who were led by their…
-
Abuja Metro
Traffic entertainers: Acrobats hold motorists spellbound at junctions— 25th July 2018
A motorist, Bukola, told Daily Sun that she gets irritated and uncomfortable with the traffic entertainers: “I don’t trust them at all,” describing them as fraudsters that derive pleasure in distracting motorists to rob them. Fred Ezeh Entertainment in Nigeria has obviously grown into multibillion naira industry, creating thousands of jobs down the value chain,…
Oriental News
Death sentence for Osu caste— 25th July 2018
The practice has persisted in spite of efforts by the then government of the Eastern Region, which in 1956 enacted a law abolishing the Osu caste system. George Onyejiuwa, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri The Osu caste system, an ancient practice across Igbo land which strongly bars any social interaction and marriage between the diala (free born)…
-
Features
Princess Latifat Momodu: How I became Olokun ambassador— 29th July 2018
“Most men didn’t understand that aspect of the gift in me initially but when the Ooni made me Yeye Olokun, they now understood why I keep to myself.” Christy Anyanwu Princess Latifat Momodu is a well-known face in Nigerian social circle and a fashion aficionado who loves promoting culture in all ramifications. This year, she…
Literary Review
Ronke Onadeko presents book for the ambitious— 27th July 2018
Henry Akubuiro If you think book launch is all about the author smiling to the bank, moneymaking isn’t every author’s fetish. Aderonke Onadeko’s idea of book launch is bringing glamour and fun to book reading and, above all, creating an avenue for intellectual give and take. But, then, a book has to be taken home….
-
Lifeline
Death on Lagos waterways— 27th July 2018
The search and rescue mission was executed by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Lagos State Waterways Authority patrol team and boat operators. Job Osazuwa Residents of Lagos State were on Wednesday evening greeted with the news of another disaster. A boat travelling from CMS to Ikorodu had capsized, claiming five lives. The bodies of the…
Education Review
War of words at Oko Poly— 24th July 2018
– Poly management, ASUP trade tackles over conduct of examination Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka Whe the leaders of the Academic Staff Union Of Polytechnics (ASUP) Federal Polytechnic Oko chapter called out its members for a strike on May 24 when the institution was preparing to conduct it first semester exams, the union had assumed it action…
-
TSWeekend
Black Panther: A game changer, rooted in traditional African heritage— 27th July 2018
Wakanda is an African utopia, a game changer, in that for once in a Hollywood mainstream film, an African country is depicted as a formidable power… The action in Black Panther begins in Sambisa forest, a large swath of landmass that has been considered ground zero for the Nigerian army’s war on terrorist group, Boko…
Opinion
How to outlaw counterfeit drugs in Nigeria— 30th July 2018
As its anti-counterfeiting campaign theme, WHO uses the slogan “Counterfeit Drugs kill”, conveying the effect on the fake drug consumer in society at large. Kayode Ojewale Drugs are medicines with physiological effects when taken are used to treat illness, relieve a symptom or modify a chemical process in the body for specific purpose. On the…
Columnists
-
Wike: Portrait of a hardworking gov— 30th July 2018
Emma Okah Every leader has his style. It is his style that sets him or her apart from others and this often determines how successful he could be in executing his vision. Raw determination to succeed is Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike’s middle name and it is easy to know. Look into his mindset, his past…
-
Defections and Nigeria’s jackboot democracy— 30th July 2018
Nigerians want a peaceful country devoid of the killings they presently witness almost on a daily basis. They want reforms or restructuring, not selfish defections. Casmir Igbokwe Tonton Macoute was a terror in Haiti. It was a special operations unit within the Haitian paramilitary force. Created in 1959 by the late dictator, Francois Papa Doc…
-
In search of political mentors (2)— 30th July 2018
Ladies and gentlemen, please, rise and give it up for the Leaders’ Leader, His Excellency, Sen. (Dr.) David Mark, GCON. God bless Nigeria! Michael Bush Nigerians always whine about how Nigeria has not produced great leaders. Yet we never look hard enough to find and encourage compatriots who evince sterling leadership qualities. Our young people…
-
The vultures are gathering again— 30th July 2018
The vultures are gathering again and will soon feed fat on our lean flesh. This mass grave called Nigeria is collapsing by the day… Tony Iwuoma When you look up in the sky and you see a flock of vultures, it could only mean that their food is ready, or almost. When you look up…
-
SARS: So, Wike was right…— 29th July 2018
The biggest news in town last week, though the least reported, was the dismissal of four men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigerian Police in Lagos. Ken Ugbechie Forget the soap opera at the National Assembly. Flip the page on the dogfight between two of the shortest politicians in Nigeria, Adams Oshiomhole,…
-
Policy options to deepen job creation in Nigeria— 29th July 2018
Job creation and full employment are regarded as economic fundamentals and the availability of good jobs is a strategic measure of the health of any economy Tunji Olaopa The ultimate goal of economic growth is to improve the living standard of people in any country. This goal is sustainably achieved, primarily through people’s employment income….
-
President: Not Igbo need— 29th July 2018
From 2019, if the Igbo nation is to be taken seriously, then they must begin to elect as governors persons with vision, tested character, competence and energy. Ralph Egbu Sometimes I look at the Igbo nation and I can’t help but express some level of pity. This is a highly populated area with very educated,…
-
Women get bored with their marriages too— 29th July 2018
In order to keep the fire of passion burning in women, you need to surprise them once in a while with a little departure from the routine. Bolatito Olaitan One of the reasons men give for cheating is that they are bored with their marriages. They say being married to the same person for a long…
-
My born-again lover— 29th July 2018
What they bring into a Christian union after saying ‘I do’ before God and man is nothing short of marital terrorism. Funke Egbemode Not having sex before marriage ought to be good. Restraining yourself from all that goodie is tough alright, but that is what the Bible says and we all (believers) know that God…
-
Mediation in the small claims court— 28th July 2018
The Small Claims Court is designed to fast track the recovery of debts of less than N5m (five million Naira Only) through the combined use of mediation and conventional court processes. Valentino Buoro Have you ever been a victim of an unpaid debt? Close your eyes and imagine for a moment the anxiety and failed…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply