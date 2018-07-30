– The Sun News
30th July 2018 - I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima
I’ll write Buhari soon – Buba Galadima

— 30th July 2018

Chairman of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC), Buba Galadima, has said the cosy relationship between President Muhammadu Buhari and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is an afterthought.

He also said he would write to President Buhari soon, declaring that his opposition is predicated on the fact that Buhari is president of Nigeria.

In a tell-all account in the current edition of The Interview magazine, Galadima said he was principally responsible for the alliance between the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), against Buhari’s wishes.

Buhari and Tinubu were the leaders of CPC and ACN, two of the five legacy parties that formed the APC in 2014.

Galadima said: “Buhari was the one against the alliance with Tinubu and I don’t want to say anything. Let Buhari deny what I have said. I was for it and I organised it and wrote a memo that even produced a candidate for the vice presidency, this same Prof Yemi Osinbajo.” Galadima said Buhari may have, in fact, pencilled in another running mate candidate in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) form that was to have been submitted.

In a statement, the Managing Director/Editor-In-Chief of The Interview, Azu Ishiekwene, described the Galadima interview as “the stuff of a broken love affair, with no closet details spared.” Using a slogan, ‘Anybody But Buhari (ABB)’, Galadima said he was planning to write an open letter to Buhari very soon, adding that the president was a “floored candidate” who will lose his deposit if he contests re-election.

“If he was raising cattle in Daura, I wouldn’t bother about him. I’m criticising him because he’s the president of Nigeria and he’s not doing very well,” Galadima said.

He did not spare the Chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomhole, whom he described as a latter-day Buharist bent on hijacking the ship.

In the same edition, the Executive President of Women in Africa, Hafsat Abiola-Costello, said she suspects the autopsy conducted on her father, MKO Abiola, was inconclusive, because “not all poisons can be traced”, lending credence to suspicions that the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election may have been poisoned in detention.

Abiola-Costello shared the last conversation she had with her mother, Kudirat, before she was murdered, the impact of her parents’ death on the family, and family’s business, among others.  Also in this edition, the wife of the Kaduna State governor, Hajiya Hadiza El-Rufai, talked about her passion and role as wife, mother and first lady, saying, “my husband is too honest.”

 

