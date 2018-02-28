The Sun News
Latest
28th February 2018 - I’ll whip Buhari to line if he refuses to run in 2019 – House Chief Whip
28th February 2018 - Tambuwal loses Special Adviser
28th February 2018 - Billy Graham lies in honour at U.S Capitol
28th February 2018 - Normal ties with Israel impossible without settling Palestinian cause: Aboul-Gheit
28th February 2018 - BREAKING: INEC states general elections dates for next 36 years
28th February 2018 - Law School Hijab controversy: Court restrains House from conducting public hearing
28th February 2018 - Henry Okah writes, joins call for Third Force
28th February 2018 - Okowa mourns civil war veteran, Joe Achuzia
28th February 2018 - Restructuring: MASSOB kicks, insists on Biafra
28th February 2018 - Military employs fishermen, farmers to search for missing Dapchi schoolgirls
Home / Cover / Politics / I’ll whip Buhari to line if he refuses to run in 2019 – House Chief Whip

I’ll whip Buhari to line if he refuses to run in 2019 – House Chief Whip

— 28th February 2018
Romanus Ugwu, Abuja
House of Representatives Chief Whip Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has promised to do everything in his power, including whipping to submission, to ensure that President Buhari contests the 2019 Presidential election.
Speaking on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Ado-Doguwa, argued that deciding his future for the 2019 Presidential election is now beyond Buhari, saying that he cannot disappoint his supporters. 
On what transpired at the caucus meeting of the party at the State House on Monday, Ado-Doguwa said:
“We are battle-ready for 2019 to get back to the Aso Villa with Buhari as our president, in addition to the governors. We are going to add some states to the number of the existing ones.
“APC is strategizing ahead of 2019 and we equally discussed issues of reconciliation among warring factions in the state and security of lives and property in the country,” he added.
Asked if APC has a Plan B should Buhari decline to contest in 2019, he replied: “He cannot try that. Tell Buhari that he cannot try to contemplate not accepting the desire of Nigerians [for him] to contest in 2019. Quote me, I, Ado Dogo, the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, will whip him to line if he refuses to contest.”
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

I’ll whip Buhari to line if he refuses to run in 2019 – House Chief Whip

— 28th February 2018

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja House of Representatives Chief Whip Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has promised to do everything in his power, including whipping to submission, to ensure that President Buhari contests the 2019 Presidential election. Speaking on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Ado-Doguwa, argued that deciding his future for the…

  • Tambuwal loses Special Adviser

    — 28th February 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Primary Health Development (PHCD), Alhaji Zayyani Bello-Gandi, is dead. Gandi died, on Tuesday, at the age of 52, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, after a protracted illness. The deceased who left behind three wives and 20 children was…

  • Billy Graham lies in honour at U.S Capitol

    — 28th February 2018

    Associated Press He felt stung by the politics that helped define his life – and resolved to keep a distance. But in death, the Rev. Billy Graham is getting a rare tribute from the nation’s top political leaders under the Capitol Rotunda. President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are…

  • BREAKING: INEC states general elections dates for next 36 years

    — 28th February 2018

    NAN The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), on Wednesday, announced dates for general elections in the country for the next 36 years, starting from 2019 to 2055. Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mamood Yakubu, made the announcement at a consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja. “In 2019, the dates are February 16…

  • Law School Hijab controversy: Court restrains House from conducting public hearing

    — 28th February 2018

    NAN The Federal High Court, Abuja, has restrained the House of Representatives from conducting the planned public hearing on the Hijab wearing controversy between the Nigerian Law School and Ms Firdrusa Abdulsalam. Justice Anwuli Chikere gave the order on Wednesday in her ruling on an application filed by a collation of legal practitioners, seeking to…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share