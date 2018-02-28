I’ll whip Buhari to line if he refuses to run in 2019 – House Chief Whip

Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

House of Representatives Chief Whip Alhassan Ado-Doguwa has promised to do everything in his power, including whipping to submission, to ensure that President Buhari contests the 2019 Presidential election.

Speaking on the sidelines of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, Ado-Doguwa, argued that deciding his future for the 2019 Presidential election is now beyond Buhari, saying that he cannot disappoint his supporters.

On what transpired at the caucus meeting of the party at the State House on Monday , Ado-Doguwa said:

“We are battle-ready for 2019 to get back to the Aso Villa with Buhari as our president, in addition to the governors. We are going to add some states to the number of the existing ones.

“APC is strategizing ahead of 2019 and we equally discussed issues of reconciliation among warring factions in the state and security of lives and property in the country,” he added.