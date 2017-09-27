The Sun News
Latest
27th September 2017 - I’ll wait for Conte in the tunnel tonight – Costa
27th September 2017 - Only 50% private schools have complied with teachers’ registration – TRCN
27th September 2017 - US Congressmen back India’s UNSC bid
27th September 2017 - Saudi women’ll drive cars soon
27th September 2017 - Cameroon illegally deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees – Group
27th September 2017 - FG may ban maize importation next year
27th September 2017 - BREAKING: Cement truck kills Poly student, 6 others in Kogi
27th September 2017 - Pakistan finance minister denies corruption charges
27th September 2017 - Restructuring: Buhari group mulls return to parliamentary system
27th September 2017 - Trump’s method not best way to tackle N’ Korea crisis – France
Home / Sports / I’ll wait for Conte in the tunnel tonight – Costa

I’ll wait for Conte in the tunnel tonight – Costa

— 27th September 2017

Diego Costa will test Antonio Conte’s claim of wanting to bury the hatchet by waiting for him in the Atletico tunnel tonight.

The 28-year-old marksman formally completed his £59million move from Chelsea to Atletico Madrid last night, on the eve of the Champions League Group C clash between the two sides.

Conte told reporters in the build-up that he had no hard feelings towards the man brutally dumped by text during the summer.

Chelsea have since been told that Costa will be waiting in the tunnel area of Atletico’s new stadium, the Wanda Metropolitano, for a face-to-face.

The striker also wants the chance to say goodbye to his old team-mates and club staff, after refusing all attempts to get him to return to England since the end of last season.

It was in January that Conte first told Costa he could leave Chelsea in the summer.

The text message sent in June, however, prompted the Spain striker to go on strike in Brazil. Costa, who rejected a string of rival clubs to return to Atletico, also accused Chelsea of treating him like a “criminal.”

The focus will now be on both men ahead of tonight’s game to see whether both men follow through with the claims of wanting to make peace with a handshake.

Asked if he would do so, Conte said on Tuesday night: “Yes, as I said before, I have no problem with Diego Costa. I said that we wish, for him, the best for the future. We want to thank him for the last season. But, I repeat, I have no problem with him.”

Costa, meanwhile used an Instagram post on Tuesday to say his goodbyes to Chelsea fans and staff.

He wrote: “Some cycles begin while others end. My cycle began at Chelsea three years ago – three remarkable years in all aspects – and I will never forget it.

“Two championship titles, a Community Shield, 120 matches, 59 goals and 24 assists later this cycle has ended. Not the way I would have wanted – far from it – but the best way possible.

“The wonderful fans of such equally admirable club and all team mates, as well as clinical, administrative and logistics staff will remain forever in my mind and in my heart.

“I will bring them with me in the certainty that I will always be by their side as well and I’m sure they will understand the reason why this cycle of mine has now ended – because I could not lose faith in myself. Thank you Chelsea for everything.” (mirror.co.uk)

Post Views: 9
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Only 50% private schools have complied with teachers’ registration – TRCN

— 27th September 2017

The Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), said on Wednesday, that only 50 per cent of private schools in the country have complied with its directive to deploy only professional teachers to classrooms. Deputy Director, Professional Operation of the council, Malam Adamu Bello, made this known in an interview, in Enugu, on Wednesday. Adamu said…

  • Cameroon illegally deported 100,000 Nigerian refugees – Group

    — 27th September 2017

    Cameroon’s army has forcibly deported at least 100,000 Nigerians who have fled an insurgency by Islamist militant group Boko Haram since early 2015 and subjected some to torture, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday. The deportations violate international and Cameroonian law and constitute one of the world’s largest recent cases of illegal forced repatriation,…

  • FG may ban maize importation next year

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, has hinted that the Federal Government would not allow massive importation of maize by the Olam Group next year. Although the minister stated that maize was not on the nation’s import ban list, he, however, charged the company to work out how…

  • BREAKING: Cement truck kills Poly student, 6 others in Kogi

    — 27th September 2017

    Kogi poly students barricade Abuja- Lokoja highway as truck kills, seven From Emmanuel ADEYEMI. Lokoja It was all wailing and gnashing of teeth, on Wednesday morning, at the Felele end of the Abuja-Lokoja highway,  in lokoja, the Kogi State capital,  when a truck, laden with cement and belonging to Dangote cement company, Obajana, allegedly ran…

  • Restructuring: Buhari group mulls return to parliamentary system

    — 27th September 2017

    From: Ali Abare, Gombe The Buhari/Osinbajo Campaign Organisation in Gombe State has decried the expensive nature of the country’s presidential system of governance and wants a return to the parliamentary system. The organisation made this known in a memo submitted before the All Progressives Congress (APC) Committee on Restructuring Nigeria in Bauchi. The memo was…

Archive

September 2017
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share