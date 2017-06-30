The Sun News
Latest
30th June 2017 - I’ll transform nation’s cultural sector –Otunba Runsewe
30th June 2017 - How I won God’s Children Great Talent’s millions – Esther Benyeogo
30th June 2017 - How I’ll celebrate my 50th birthday –Saheed Balogun, actor
30th June 2017 - I was almost consumed by tribulations –Black Hero, physically challenged musician
30th June 2017 - Dickson dissolves LG caretaker committees, commissions
30th June 2017 - Tribunal sacks Rivers PDP senator
30th June 2017 - Why we moved against Fulani herds men –Jigawa deputy gov
30th June 2017 - 2019: Ogun wants Senator Adeola to replicate Lagos magic
30th June 2017 - It’s criminal to oppose anti-open grazing law -Benue AG
30th June 2017 - Senator Abubakar Danladi: Beginning of the end
Home / TSWeekend / I’ll transform nation’s cultural sector –Otunba Runsewe

I’ll transform nation’s cultural sector –Otunba Runsewe

— 30th June 2017

The Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, has vowed to reposition the nation’s cultural sector, making it the next ‘oil industry’.

This came to light penultimate Saturday during the stakeholders’ forum the council organised at Planet One, Maryland, Lagos, and which was attended by the who is who in the arts and culture sector.

According to Runsewe, the forum was meant to mobilise the full support of the stakeholders and media practitioners for the council’s mission of bringing to the fore the economic potentials of Nigeria’s creative industries.

“The cultural sector of this country has inherent and abundant resources from which our people can seek and sustain a decent living and command international respect through our creative innovation,” he explained.

While revealing his intention to re-organise the programmes and activities of the council along an entrepreneurial perspective, the director general said it would be with a view to exploring the merchandising opportunities that are associated with them.

“We shall be putting in place mechanisms that would transform the sector by empowering our artists, craftsmen and women to take control of this industry. We will try to build infrastructure and the capacity of the industry and ensure sustainable development in this sector,” he said.

Runsewe, who announced the launching of the campaign for the 37 Cultural Wonders of Nigeria, stated that it was designed to highlight the economic potentials of iconic cultural manifestations in each state of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

He also mentioned other projects of the council to include the rebranding of NCAC flagship programmes such as the African Arts and Crafts (AFAC) Expo and National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) coming up later in the year.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

CLICK HERE to get 40% discount on fashionable designer wrist watches

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Dickson dissolves LG caretaker committees, commissions

— 30th June 2017

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, has dissolved the eight local government caretaker committees.. This was even as he approved dissolution of all statutory commissions, whose tenure had expired expect the Local Government Service Commission. Although no reason was given for the dissolutions, Daily Sun gathered that the tenure of the caretaker…

Share

  • Tribunal sacks Rivers PDP senator

    — 30th June 2017

    Rivers State Elections Petition Tribunal has sacked Senator George Sekibo, representing Rivers East in the Eighth Senate. The three-man panel, which sat at Apo Quarters in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, affirmed the petition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Andrew Uchendu and declared him winner of the March 28, 2015 election. The…

    Share

  • Why we moved against Fulani herds men –Jigawa deputy gov

    — 30th June 2017

    From Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse The Jigawa state deputy governor, Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia, has said that the government was committed towards providing a paramilitary outfit for the protection of farmers against encroaching herdsmen. He also spoke on other issues of interest. ‎Why did the Jigawa state government sponsored a bill in the State House of Assembly…

    Share

  • 2019: Ogun wants Senator Adeola to replicate Lagos magic

    — 30th June 2017

    By Brown Chimezie Shina Ogunyale is a lawyer and Rotary president of Agbara, Ogun State. The All Progressives Congress (APC), chieftain said though Senator Ibikunle Amosu’s administration has done a lot in urban infrastructure rehabilitation, much still needed to be done in the rural area so as to give people in the grassroots a sense…

    Share

  • It’s criminal to oppose anti-open grazing law -Benue AG

    — 30th June 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi In this interview, Benue State Commissioner for Justice and state Attorney General, Mike Gusa explains why the state government had to opt for an outright ban on open grazing. He also described the open rejection of the law by the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore as criminal.  Why did the Benue state…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share