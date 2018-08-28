Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau state and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah Jang, has vowed to pursue and arrest armed bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements in their creeks who have made life unbearable for Nigerians if elected President in 2019.

Jonah Jang disclosed this on Tuesday while declaring his intention to contest Presidency in 2019 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the State Secretariat, Jos, Plateau state.

“As President, I will make peace and security a priority of my government and for the nation. To secure this country and its citizens is the primary function and purpose of government.

READ ALSO Rituals: Police arrest two suspects in Lagos

We will give this nation security results, we will not give excuses or cover to any act of criminality and impunity, whatever the colour and creed of the criminals.

“We will end the cheapening of the lives of Nigerians. Gunmen will be known and traced to their roots, arrested and made to face the law. Nigerians will be proud of their country again.”

Jonah Jang who acknowledged cheers from supporters who turned out across the Middle Belt, said the region has supported and made several Presidents, yet the country has not produce a democratic elected President.

“Our Party, the PDP, have zoned the Presidency to the North for the purpose of the 2019 elections. The Middle Belt is at the centre of the north, it is the glue of the north, the bridge of Nigeria, the guarantor of national unity and oneness, and has sustained the north over time.

“Sadly, however, this zone has yet to produce an elected President under our Constitution.

There have been arguments in our party recently to the effect that the zone of the north with the highest number of registered voters should be given the Presidential flag of the party.

“This is not the position of the Party. It is only the opinion of some aspirants. The North Central and Middle Belt also have millions of registered voters who want the Presidency this time around.

We have supported others before. It is their turn now to also support us.

READ ALSO 1,068 acute diarrhoea cases recorded in Borno

“We demand that in the spirit of one Nigeria, for the inclusion of minorities, for the purpose of fair play and equity, the Middle Belt should be given the chance and supported in 2019.

The Middle Belt is a huge statement about the Nigerian diversity. I present myself as the face of the Middle Belt in this contest.

I also urge the other parts of the north and the rest of Nigeria to support my candidature for these reasons.

“I have come on behalf the people of my constituency, Plateau State, the Middle Belt of Nigeria, and the entire nation.

I have come to formally and officially announce my interest and decision to join the contest for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2019 elections.”