– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Anambra youths to undergo DigiPreneur/business training in China
28th August 2018 - I’ll trace, arrest gunmen in their hide-out if elected President, says Jang
28th August 2018 - Rituals: Police arrest two suspects in Lagos
28th August 2018 - 1,068 acute diarrhoea cases recorded in Borno
28th August 2018 - Gunmen kill ex-councilor in Delta
28th August 2018 - AIB investigations to cover road, sea – Minister
28th August 2018 - FUNAAB records major breakthrough with new chicken breed
28th August 2018 - NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike
28th August 2018 - FG commits N500bn to poverty alleviation
28th August 2018 - Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner
Home / Politics / I’ll trace, arrest gunmen in their hide-out if elected President, says Jang
JONAH JANG

I’ll trace, arrest gunmen in their hide-out if elected President, says Jang

— 28th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau state and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah Jang, has vowed to pursue and arrest armed bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements in their creeks who have made life unbearable for Nigerians if elected President in 2019.

Jonah Jang disclosed this on Tuesday while declaring his intention to contest Presidency in 2019 under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the State Secretariat, Jos, Plateau state.

“As President, I will make peace and security a priority of my government and for the nation. To secure this country and its citizens is the primary function and purpose of government.

READ ALSO Rituals: Police arrest two suspects in Lagos

We will give this nation security results, we will not give excuses or cover to any act of criminality and impunity, whatever the colour and creed of the criminals.

“We will end the cheapening of the lives of Nigerians. Gunmen will be known and traced to their roots, arrested and made to face the law. Nigerians will be proud of their country again.”

Jonah Jang who acknowledged cheers from supporters who turned out across the Middle Belt, said the region has supported and made several Presidents, yet the country has not produce a democratic elected President.

“Our Party, the PDP, have zoned the Presidency to the North for the purpose of the 2019 elections. The Middle Belt is at the centre of the north, it is the glue of the north, the bridge of Nigeria, the guarantor of national unity and oneness, and has sustained the north over time.

“Sadly, however, this zone has yet to produce an elected President under our Constitution.

There have been arguments in our party recently to the effect that the zone of the north with the highest number of registered voters should be given the Presidential flag of the party.

“This is not the position of the Party. It is only the opinion of some aspirants. The North Central and Middle Belt also have millions of registered voters who want the Presidency this time around.

We have supported others before. It is their turn now to also support us.

READ ALSO 1,068 acute diarrhoea cases recorded in Borno

“We demand that in the spirit of one Nigeria, for the inclusion of minorities, for the purpose of fair play and equity, the Middle Belt should be given the chance and supported in 2019.

The Middle Belt is a huge statement about the Nigerian diversity. I present myself as the face of the Middle Belt in this contest.

I also urge the other parts of the north and the rest of Nigeria to support my candidature for these reasons.

“I have come on behalf the people of my constituency, Plateau State, the Middle Belt of Nigeria, and the entire nation.

I have come to formally and officially announce my interest and decision to join the contest for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2019 elections.”

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

YOUTHS

Anambra youths to undergo DigiPreneur/business training in China

— 28th August 2018

Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Ten youths in Anambra State have qualified for the first phase of digital entrepreneurship and business training trip to China. The youths were participants at the DigiPreneur Mentoring Moment organised by the Office of Special assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Youth Empowerment and Digital Entrepreneurship held, in Awka. The youths,…

  • JONAH JANG

    I’ll trace, arrest gunmen in their hide-out if elected President, says Jang

    — 28th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Former Governor of Plateau state and Senator representing Plateau North in the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah Jang, has vowed to pursue and arrest armed bandits, kidnappers and criminal elements in their creeks who have made life unbearable for Nigerians if elected President in 2019. Jonah Jang disclosed this on Tuesday while declaring…

  • Rituals: Police arrest two suspects in Lagos

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Police Command in Lagos State says it has arrested two suspects whom were allegedly involved in rituals at Ijanikin area of Lagos. The command’s Spokesman, CSP Chike Oti, said in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos that the third suspect was, however, lynched by a mob before the police got to the scene….

  • DIARRHOEA

    1,068 acute diarrhoea cases recorded in Borno

    — 28th August 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri No fewer than 1, 068 cases of Acute Watery Diarrhoea (AWD) have been reported in some communities in 10 local governments of Borno State. Commissioner for  Health in the state, Dr. Haruna Mshelia, at a press conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday blamed poor sanitation and lack personal hygiene as responsible for the…

  • Oguori

    Gunmen kill ex-councilor in Delta

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead, a former councilor in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta, Mr Blessing Oguori. The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen in Warri. Mustafa said the incident occurred on Monday at Osubi Road in the Okpe Local Government…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share