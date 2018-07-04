I’ll run for Oyo gov. seat in 2019, says Alao-Akala

A former governor of Oyo State, Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akaka has expressed his intention to contest the state’s governorship seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Alao-Akala stated this, on Wednesday, while receiving letters of offer to contest presented to him by the chairman of Akala Support Group, Dr. Fola Akinosun at his Bodija residence, Ibadan, the state capital.

In the words of the former governor, “With all sense of responsibility and with a view to consolidating and surpass the achievements recorded so far by Governor Abiola Ajimobi towards making Oyo state better, I, Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, having communed with my Creator, the Almighty God, my immediate family and due consultations with critical stakeholders, do solemnly offer myself to contest for the governorship seat of Oyo State come 2019. So, help me, God. “