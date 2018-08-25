I’ll reunite Igbo in Lagos –Eze Igbo— 25th August 2018
Vincent Kalu
The Eze Igbo of Ikeja, His Royal Highness, Eze James Nwalozie, has said that his uppermost task is to make sure that unity exists among the Igbo in Lagos, and also ensure cordial relationship is promoted between his people and the Yoruba, as well as other ethic groups in the state.
He stated this in his post election speech after he emerged chairman of Council of Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State.
According to him, the era of cacophony of voices among the Igbo on issues that affect their lives is over, as he would work very hard, uniting various Igbo groups and associations so that everybody is on the same page.
He reminded the Igbo on the need to work together, noting that, snakes are easily killed because they move individually.
He said, “The inability of snakes to move in group is what leads to their untimely death; if snakes move in pack, who can dare them.
READ ALSO: Youths burn Osun Police Command over killing by SARS
“So, it is better for us as a race to reason together and move in the same direction to preserve our rich heritage.
“Lagos is an excellent crucible for melting different aspects of social lives and cultures in Nigeria, and in this direction, I’m going to ensure that a more robust relationship is built between the Igbo, the Yoruba, their host and other ethnic nationalities in the state. ”
He also congratulated other contestants on their spirited efforts in the election, and assured them that he was going to be magnanimous in victory, as he was going to carry everybody along because he was going to run an all inclusive government.
The following were elected into different offices: Eze Leo Okafor (Agbado Okodo LCDA), vice chairman; Eze John Nwosu (Mushin), secretary; Eze Livinus Enwemadu (Igbogbo Bayoku), assistant secretary; Charles Emesim (Okeafa LCDA), treasurer; Eze Nduka Ekoh (Badagry), financial secretary; Eze Emma Okoro (Akinto Okodo LCDA), Public Relations Officer and Christopher Ozuome (Itire / Ikate), welfare officer.
While presenting the new executives, the President General of Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos, Chief Ebere Ubani, urged them to put their people first in all they are doing. In the same vein, the Chairman BoT, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji reemphasised the need for the monarchs to work as a team.
Chief Sunny Udeh, who conducted the election, extolled the traditional rulers for their support.
About author
Related Articles
Latest
I’ll reunite Igbo in Lagos –Eze Igbo— 25th August 2018
Vincent Kalu The Eze Igbo of Ikeja, His Royal Highness, Eze James Nwalozie, has said that his uppermost task is to make sure that unity exists among the Igbo in Lagos, and also ensure cordial relationship is promoted between his people and the Yoruba, as well as other ethic groups in the state. He stated…
-
Youths burn Osun Police Command over killing by SARS— 25th August 2018
Irate youths, on Friday, set ablaze the Osun Police Area Command office in Iwo in protest against the alleged killing of a resident by policemen suspected to be members of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad. An eyewitness said the victim, Nafiu Ayodele, who was a student of Osun Polytechnic, Iree, was allegedly hit by a …
-
Why I want to be governor again in 2019 – Ohakim— 25th August 2018
George Onyejiuwa, Owerri A former Imo State governor and gubernatorial aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Dr. Ikedi Ohakim has said (APGA) that his bid to return to power is borne out of his desire to rebuild and provide a credible leadership for the state. He reiterated that the current state of affairs…
-
How Bode George framed me for murder –Lagos PDP Chair— 25th August 2018
Remi Adefulu Chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Moshood Salvador has accused a former deputy national chairman of the party, Chief Bode George of complicity in his arrest and detention over the murder of the chairman of the party in Apapa Local Government, Mr. Adeniyi Aborishade in July,…
-
Enugu: Minister denies accusing Enugu govt. of non-performance— 25th August 2018
Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has refuted media reports that he lambasted the Government of Enugu State over non-performance. Onyeama, in a statement by his media aide, Sarah Sanda, said he was merely advising those seeking for elective positions on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Recall that Onyeama…
-
Entertainment
I used to feel depressed about my big boobs – Monalisa Stephen, model— 25th August 2018
During the week, social media was agog after plus-size model Monalisa Stephen called out a young woman who bullied her for refusing to marry her elder brother. READ ALSO: Agile management model for Lagos public service Inside Nollywood reached out to the busty model cum fashion designer and she narrated the genesis of the drama, and…
South-West Report
OAU FOOD BAZAAR: Indigenous delicacies inspire tribal affinity at Ife festival— 23rd August 2018
The programme was aimed at showcasing the “Africanness” iof indigenous foods peculiar to different ethnic groups and their relevance to the people’s health. Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, reverberated with a gale of cultural and traditional splendor recently when the institution showcased a sociocultural programme tagged: “Ife Festival of Food…
-
Abuja Metro
Hospital beds for highest bidders— 22nd August 2018
Fred Ezeh Some inexplicable, inhumane, illegal and “wicked” practice is being recorded at some hospitals owned by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). Services at these hospitals have become the exclusive right of those who could afford. READ ALSO: FCTA begins takeover process of health facilities Bed spaces now go to the highest bidders. It is…
Oriental News
KING OF CROPS: New Yam Festival lights up Igboland— 22nd August 2018
Yam is revered as the king of crops in Igboland. Usually planted between December and January, harvesting starts from August in some communities and lasts till December. Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka, David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Ndigbo are once again in festive mood with the advent of another season of new yam festival. In…
-
Features
Day of reckoning in Nasarawa— 25th August 2018
The bloodthirsty reign of Abdullahi and his cohorts has come to an end as they were recently captured by the anti-robbery squad of the Nasarawa State Police Command. ◗ Police nab notorious cop-killer gang ◗ Apprehend a squad of kidnappers Ngozi Uwujare For quite some time, Saidu Alihedi Abdullahi and his eight-man robbery gang embarked…
Literary Review
Joy and tears in army barracks— 24th August 2018
The barracks residential area is made up of the officer’s quarters, the sergeants’ quarters and the corporals’ quarters, the first being the elite part… Barrack Boy Yanor Kukwa, 2018 Henry Akubuiro BILDUNGSROMAN takes us back in time, when life was like a roller-coaster ride, full of thrills and frills, for the young. Barrack Boy is a…
-
Lifeline
Women engineers mentor Lagos girls— 24th August 2018
Praise said it was a privilege to see how engineers work, adding that she was aspiring to become an aeronautics engineer, to maintain aircraft. Vera Wisdom-Bassey Praise Eguonu, 12, a JSS3 student of Murtala Mohammed International School, Ikeja, was one of the participants at the just- concluded Mayen Adetiba Technical Boot Camp for girls. The…
Education Review
ASUU attributes Nigeria’s slow development to lack of commitment to education— 23rd August 2018
NAN The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) says the country’s quest for accelerated growth and development may not be realised until its leaders stop paying lip service to the development of education. The union’s National President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in…
-
TSWeekend
How I handle women, fame – Shina Peller, boss, Club Quilox— 24th August 2018
In this interview, Peller talks about his journey into entertainment and why he’s running for political office come 2019. Christian Agadibe For the boss of Club Quilox and Aquila Records, Shina Peller, show business runs in the blood. Born to popular magician, the late Professor Peller, Shina used to join his father to perform wonders…
Opinion
Why Obasanjo should forgive Atiku— 24th August 2018
Obasanjo should forgive Atiku whatever trespasses he had committed against him and help him out this time around Ifeanyi Maduako In 1998, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was one of the three musketeers who convinced then General Olusegun Obasanjo, just released from prison, to contest for the presidency of Nigeria. The other two were; General…
Columnists
-
‘My wife hates my family and friends’— 25th August 2018
“I have no friends and family to run to or talk to. I wish to break loose from her grip, and I wish to reach out to my family and friends. Help me” Amaka Nicholas “I was full of life and rich. My friends and siblings are not doing badly themselves, we take turns to visit…
-
Help, trailer drivers have blocked my computer keyboard— 25th August 2018
Having settled down to write the piece for this week’s Laughter Line, I discovered that the trailer drivers have taken up the spaces on my computer keyboard Chika Abanobi These days, Coscharis St, in Kirikiri Industrial Estate, Apapa, Lagos, and its surrounding streets are inaccessible; they are no-go areas. You can only access them either…
-
Mr President, where is Nnamdi Kanu?— 25th August 2018
I do hope President Buhari is listening and would listen this time by providing the much needed answer to the question, ‘Where is Nnamdi Kanu?’ Clem Aguiyi I wish to thank my numerous fans and readers who had been concerned about the fate of this column and my welfare for the period I was away…
-
Think and Grow Rich – African Perspective— 25th August 2018
Nigerian entrepreneurs, captains of industries and leaders of thought who have read THINK AND GROW RICH—African Perspective say about Emenike’s new book. Mike Awoyinfa Bliss! That is the word to describe the feeling that envelops me each time a new book lands on my table. The happier I am if the book is my own…
-
There’s a special place in hell for men who abandon their children— 25th August 2018
You need to ask yourself if it is right for a man to abandon his children because he is no longer with their mom. Kate Halim Men who abandon their children because they are separated from their mothers deserve a special place in hell. I think such men are just deadbeat fathers who hide under…
-
Game over— 25th August 2018
Some people would rather stay in a situation hoping it will change than start over with someone else. Kate Halim Many people fear to let go of the ones they love even if the relationship is heading nowhere. For these people, after searching and finally finding someone who make them feel special, they are likely…
-
An anti-crime agency in retrospect— 24th August 2018
Duro Onabule It happened almost unnoticed a while ago, despite the rarity of the occurrence. The Presidency openly rebuked the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as a fifth columnist, even if an unconscious one, in creating credibility problem for government’s anti-corruption war. Rather than engage in serious self-examination on the issues raised, the EFCC…
-
Emeka Okwuosa: Celebrating philanthropist at 57— 24th August 2018
From very humble beginnings 57 years ago at his roots in Oraifite, Anambra State, Okwuosa has always been a child of promise… Nduka Uzuakpundu In our country, Nigeria, where integrity and accountability are highly needed to boost the quality of public life and drive the affairs of the country for public good, a philanthropist by name…
-
Africa Wildlife Foundation and concession of ecotourism Matters arising— 23rd August 2018
Ecotourism remains the most considered direct use value of nature of national parks, as tourist proceeds are tied to market value Frank Meke The very sensitive issue of commercialization and privatization of ecotourism activities in our seven (formerly eight) national parks has raged unsuccessfully for over 16 years. At the early projection of this effort,…
-
Should the Python not dance naked again?— 23rd August 2018
When Python dances naked, that is the height of ignominy. It tells you that the Python has nothing else to hide Ben Okezie Between November 27 to December 26, 2017 , the people of South Eastern state, especially Abians, woke up to their chagrin to find a large Python in Nigerian Army uniform snaked into the…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
Leave a reply