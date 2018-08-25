– The Sun News
I'll reunite Igbo in Lagos –Eze Igbo

Vincent Kalu

The Eze Igbo of Ikeja, His Royal Highness, Eze James Nwalozie, has said that his uppermost task is to make sure that unity exists among the Igbo in Lagos, and also ensure cordial relationship is promoted between his people and the Yoruba, as well as other ethic groups in the state.

He stated this in his post election speech after he emerged chairman of Council of Eze Ndigbo, Lagos State.

According to him, the era of cacophony of voices among the Igbo on issues that affect their lives is over, as he would work very hard, uniting various Igbo groups and associations so that everybody is on the same page.

He reminded the Igbo on the need to work together, noting that, snakes are easily killed because they move individually.

He said, “The inability of snakes to move in group is what leads to their untimely death; if snakes move in pack, who can dare them.

“So, it is better for us as a race to reason together and move in the same direction to preserve our rich heritage.

“Lagos is an excellent crucible for melting different aspects of social lives and cultures in Nigeria, and in this direction, I’m going to ensure that a more robust relationship is built between the Igbo, the Yoruba, their host and other ethnic nationalities in the state. ”

He also congratulated other contestants on their spirited efforts in the election, and assured them that he was going to be magnanimous in victory, as he was going to carry everybody along because he was going to run an all inclusive government.

The following were elected into different offices: Eze Leo Okafor (Agbado Okodo LCDA), vice chairman; Eze John Nwosu (Mushin), secretary; Eze Livinus Enwemadu (Igbogbo Bayoku), assistant secretary; Charles Emesim (Okeafa LCDA), treasurer; Eze Nduka Ekoh (Badagry), financial secretary; Eze Emma Okoro (Akinto Okodo LCDA), Public Relations Officer and Christopher Ozuome (Itire / Ikate), welfare officer.

While presenting the new executives, the President General of Igbo Speaking Community, Lagos, Chief Ebere Ubani, urged them to put their people first in all they are doing. In the same vein, the Chairman BoT, Dr. Jonathan Nnaji reemphasised the need for the monarchs to work as a team.

Chief Sunny Udeh, who conducted the election, extolled the traditional rulers for their support.

