– The Sun News
Latest
6th September 2018 - I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa
6th September 2018 - Japan cancels friendly with Chile after earthquake
6th September 2018 - Osun communities commend EU, UNICEF for provision of potable water
6th September 2018 - Pence, Pompeo deny writing anonymous NYT op-ed
6th September 2018 - Enugu council chairs urged to promote adult education
6th September 2018 - Imo APC adopts indirect primaries for all elective positions
6th September 2018 - NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank
6th September 2018 - Osun 2018: Adeleke, Ogunbiyi sign peace pact
6th September 2018 - 2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus
6th September 2018 - Naomi Campbell Takes Wizkid As Her Date To GQ Awards
Home / Cover / National / I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa
RESTRUCTURE

I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa

— 6th September 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

One of the presidential aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a two-term governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, on Wednesday, in Anambra State, vowed to restructure the country if elected president next year.

He also pledged to support fully the Igbo agenda of producing the president of the country, stressing that he remained the best presidential choice for the people of the South-East in 2019.

Bafarawa, who met with the officials of the PDP, led by the State Caretaker Committee Chairman, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, at the party state secretariat, Udoka Estate, Awka, in continuation of his canvas for delegates’ votes in the party’s national convention, in October, said he was not just supporting the much-sought after restructuring, but would fully bring it to fruition as it was the way forward in Nigeria’s quest for unity and development.

He said he had already articulated how he would go about the restructuring in a written document he deposited with the leadership of the party.

READ ALSO: Enugu council chairs urged to promote adult education

Said he, “I have already solved it because I put it in writing, I’ve already given what I will do about restructuring in writing to the party leadership, what I have deposited in writing is my bond.

“So, I am not just supporting restructuring, I am going to implement it.

“The Igbo agenda is, I believe, to head this country, but collectively, when the time comes I will definitely give them support to achieve their ambition.”

Bafarawa, who traced the genesis his political journey to 1976, said he learnt through the ropes till the time he became governor of Sokoto State for eight years.

He promised not to run a government of cabals and kinsmen “as President Muhammadu Buhari now does.”

Rather, he said he would strictly implement the manifest of the party which according to him aimed at rescuing the country from economic malaise, insecurity, youth unemployment, poor education and health among others.

Noting that security of the country, uplifting its economy and tackling those other social problems starring the country in the face remained critical problems needing immediate attention, the Presidential aspirant said, “What I am going to do for the people of this country is within the manifesto of our party and also the unity of our country, the security of our country, our economy.

“These are the essential things that we need to put too much attention to when we are in power.

“Haven said so, as a democrat, I know is not a one man thing, it is a collective responsibility that we can be able to, is a team work, is not a one man show. I believe with team work we shall succeed with whatever we want to do for Nigerians.”

READ ALSO: Imo APC adopts indirect primaries for all elective positions

He, however, advised the Igbo to close ranks and unify for a common purpose, stressing that the moment they achieve unity, they would achieve their agenda.

He continued, “Put your house in order. Igbos should put their house in order and put their votes as a block and for any candidate of their choice but more importantly for the PDP as the party will surly win the 2019 election.

“I assisted several Igbo businessmen to become billionaires and ensured their safety during my tenure as governor of Sokoto State.”

 

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

RESTRUCTURE

I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa

— 6th September 2018

Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka One of the presidential aspirants on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and a two-term governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, on Wednesday, in Anambra State, vowed to restructure the country if elected president next year. He also pledged to support fully the Igbo agenda of producing the president…

  • Osun communities commend EU, UNICEF for provision of potable water

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN Some residents of Oke-Ila and Ora, Ifedayo Local Government Area, Osun, have commended the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) for providing potable water in the communities. The residents, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, said the hardship they experienced in getting drinkable water had…

  • EBONYI COUNCILS

    Enugu council chairs urged to promote adult education

    — 6th September 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu To ensure access for education, Commissioner for Local Government Matters, Enugu State, Mr. Chijioke Edoga, has charged the chairmen of the 17 local government areas of the state to set up functional adult education centres to enable uneducated adults have access to western education. The former lawmaker also encouraged councils that had…

  • NAIL PLANK

    NURTW member in court for assaulting man with rod, nail plank

    — 6th September 2018

    “The accused apprehended the complainant, took him to their masqueraders’ home where they used a nail plank to punch his mouth…” NAN A member of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Abiodun Akibo, 36, who allegedly assaulted a man with iron rod and nail was on Thursday in Lagos brought before an Ikeja Magistrates’…

  • consensus

    2019 : Ebonyi APC to pick candidates through consensus

    — 6th September 2018

    NAN The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi says it will pick candidates for the 2019 general elections through consensus, as the approach “best suits the state’s peculiarities.’’ This was the resolution reached after an emergency State Executive Committee (SEC) meeting, held on Wednesday night in Abakaliki, with APC leaders, including past members of the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share