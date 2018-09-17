I’ll restructure Nigeria if…, says Bafarawa— 17th September 2018
Samuel Bello, Abuja
A former Governor of Sokoto State, and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Attahiru Bafarawa, has thrown his weight behind restructuring of the nation, saying no reasonable northern Nigeria leader will oppose the call.
Bafarawa noted that through restructuring of the nation, Nigerians will fully enjoy the dividends of democracy.
A statement signed by the Director Media and Publicity, Bafarawa Campaign Organisation, Mal Yusuf Abubakar, said the aspirant stated this during a meeting with Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum in Abuja.
The statement read, “No reasonable northerner will oppose restructuring for national unity.
“The only way to develop and move the nation forward is through the restructuring, political unity and respect among Nigerians for the success of the polity,’’ he said.
READ ALSO: 2019: Don’t jeopardise the unity of Nigeria, Okowa tells corps members
The presidential aspirant said that the nation would have passed the stage it was if the leaders had listened to the counsels of the SMBLF members including Pan-Niger Delta Forum leader, Chief Edwin Clark; Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo; Middle Belt Forum President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, stated that no rational northerner would oppose the restructuring of the country as much as how it was branded by certain group of people who did not understand the importance of the nation’s unity.
Bafarawa described Nigeria as a country with great people and ideas that can be harnessed through understanding and respect for each other to sustain political development.
He said if elected to lead Nigeria, he would be a non-biased and detribalised President of all Nigerians.
“I will never in my life tolerate nepotism or impunity under my leadership, as a governor of Sokoto State for eight years, I did not allow my family to interfere or participate in any of the government running so as not to be coerced to issues that are not in my oath to office.”
The fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits is dead and gone forever- it is Yugoslavia of Africa. The era of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is over and gone forever in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The era of the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. which the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits and steal this territory natives God given wealth, is over and gone forever in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics. The era the enemy deceived this territory natives is over and gone forever. Anyone who want to be president of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits only need the vote of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. Anyone who wants to be president of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria only has to go to Sokoto the sit of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates. Anyone who wants to be president of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria do not need to disturb this territory natives- this territory natives votes are not needed to be president of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. Only the vote of fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates is needed to be president of the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria. If the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in 2019. Only the Sword decides if the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in 2019. If fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates will exist in this natives territory in 2019. If the brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. the enemy uses to attack and kill this territory natives to held this territory natives bondage under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria founded by British bandits, will exist in this natives territory of Disintegrated Republics in 2019. Only the Sword decides in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which is underway. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!