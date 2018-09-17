Samuel Bello, Abuja

A former Governor of Sokoto State, and presidential aspirant under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alh. Attahiru Bafarawa, has thrown his weight behind restructuring of the nation, saying no reasonable northern Nigeria leader will oppose the call.

Bafarawa noted that through restructuring of the nation, Nigerians will fully enjoy the dividends of democracy.

A statement signed by the Director Media and Publicity, Bafarawa Campaign Organisation, Mal Yusuf Abubakar, said the aspirant stated this during a meeting with Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum in Abuja.

The statement read, “No reasonable northerner will oppose restructuring for national unity.

“The only way to develop and move the nation forward is through the restructuring, political unity and respect among Nigerians for the success of the polity,’’ he said.

The presidential aspirant said that the nation would have passed the stage it was if the leaders had listened to the counsels of the SMBLF members including Pan-Niger Delta Forum leader, Chief Edwin Clark; Afenifere chieftain, Chief Ayo Adebanjo; President-General of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nwodo; Middle Belt Forum President, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, stated that no rational northerner would oppose the restructuring of the country as much as how it was branded by certain group of people who did not understand the importance of the nation’s unity.

Bafarawa described Nigeria as a country with great people and ideas that can be harnessed through understanding and respect for each other to sustain political development.

He said if elected to lead Nigeria, he would be a non-biased and detribalised President of all Nigerians.

“I will never in my life tolerate nepotism or impunity under my leadership, as a governor of Sokoto State for eight years, I did not allow my family to interfere or participate in any of the government running so as not to be coerced to issues that are not in my oath to office.”