– The Sun News
Latest
3rd August 2018 - I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, says Makarfi
3rd August 2018 - Group wants collaboration with NDLEA to fight drug abuse in FCT
3rd August 2018 - Court convicts man over illegal electricity connection
3rd August 2018 - AMVCA: An appraisal of continental reward platform
3rd August 2018 - Foundation mentors 600 students in Lagos
3rd August 2018 - Day Lagos, Asaba stood still for Mandela
3rd August 2018 - Ekiti Guber: Adegoke seeks nullification of APC primary
3rd August 2018 - Shehu Sani tears APC Kaduna apart
3rd August 2018 - Asaba 2018: Okowa orders investigation into collapsed water tank incident
3rd August 2018 - Monetisation of the electoral process
Home / Cover / National / I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, says Makarfi
MAKARFI

I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, says Makarfi

— 3rd August 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Ahmed Markarfi, has said if elected as president of the country, the first thing he would do is to restructure the country.

Markarfi made this known, on Friday, in Lokoja, the Kogoi State capital, when he visited the PDP Secretariat in the state on a familiarisation tour.

The presidential hopeful who said there is so much hunger and starvation in the land, said Nigerians needed a trusted leader who will carry out restructuring that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.

He stressed that he would first commence on institutional restructuring saying the current situation where government agencies like EFCC, police and others are made answerable to the government of the day  would not be so as they would be made to be answerable and accountable to Nigerians.

Markarfi said he has adequate knowledge of every part of Nigeria and their  teething problems , saying if given the chance , he  knows best on how to fix those problems.

While appealing to PDP faithful to remain united and focused, he said he brought back the party to where it is today when some people were bent on destroying it.

READ ALSO: Group wants collaboration with NDLEA to fight drug abuse in FCT

He urged members not to allow some people who are found of jumping from one party to the other to hijack the party saying he has been a  loyal PDP member right from the scratch adding ” we should not create the impression that loyalty does not pay”.

Markarfi, who said in 2007 when the tenure of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was coming to an end, the then party chairman, Ahmadu  Ali, called on all the governors to appoint somebody among them to succeed Obasanjo, and he was appointed, only for some people to scuttle it.

He said he did not leave the party for that purpose like some are fond of doing, but that he believed power comes from God.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

MAKARFI

I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, says Makarfi

— 3rd August 2018

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja A People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Ahmed Markarfi, has said if elected as president of the country, the first thing he would do is to restructure the country. Markarfi made this known, on Friday, in Lokoja, the Kogoi State capital, when he visited the PDP Secretariat in the state on…

  • Group wants collaboration with NDLEA to fight drug abuse in FCT

    — 3rd August 2018

      NAN A Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Vanguard Against Drug Abuse (V-GADA_NG), says it wants to collaborate with the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse among the youth in the FCT. The National Coordinator of the organisation, Dr Hope Abraham, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on…

  • RIVERS APC

    Court convicts man over illegal electricity connection

    — 3rd August 2018

      NAN A Wuse Zone 6 Magistrates’ Court, Abuja, on Friday convicted one Richard Obarum, docked by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) for illegal connection of electricity supply to his house. Obarum, who resides behind Kabusa Police Station, Kabusa, was convicted on a count charge of theft. The convict had begged the court…

  • WASSCE

    Foundation mentors 600 students in Lagos

    — 3rd August 2018

      NAN No fewer than 600 senior secondary school students in Lagos State have benefited from the Season 8 of a two-day Career Mentoring and Life Skills Seminar, organised by the Pyramid Educational Advancement (PEA) Foundation. Mr Adedapo Conde, Executive Director of the Foundation, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the…

  • withdrawn

    Shehu Sani tears APC Kaduna apart

    — 3rd August 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna There seems to be no end in sight to crisis rocking All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kaduna State due to versions of positions as regard authenticity of Senator representing Kaduna North District, Shehu Sani, as member of the party. A group in a statement signed by one Ward Six Chairman, Ibrahim Salisu…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share