I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president, says Makarfi

Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

A People Democratic Party (PDP) presidential hopeful, Alhaji Ahmed Markarfi, has said if elected as president of the country, the first thing he would do is to restructure the country.

Markarfi made this known, on Friday, in Lokoja, the Kogoi State capital, when he visited the PDP Secretariat in the state on a familiarisation tour.

The presidential hopeful who said there is so much hunger and starvation in the land, said Nigerians needed a trusted leader who will carry out restructuring that will be beneficial to every Nigerian.

He stressed that he would first commence on institutional restructuring saying the current situation where government agencies like EFCC, police and others are made answerable to the government of the day would not be so as they would be made to be answerable and accountable to Nigerians.

Markarfi said he has adequate knowledge of every part of Nigeria and their teething problems , saying if given the chance , he knows best on how to fix those problems.

While appealing to PDP faithful to remain united and focused, he said he brought back the party to where it is today when some people were bent on destroying it.

He urged members not to allow some people who are found of jumping from one party to the other to hijack the party saying he has been a loyal PDP member right from the scratch adding ” we should not create the impression that loyalty does not pay”.

Markarfi, who said in 2007 when the tenure of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was coming to an end, the then party chairman, Ahmadu Ali, called on all the governors to appoint somebody among them to succeed Obasanjo, and he was appointed, only for some people to scuttle it.

He said he did not leave the party for that purpose like some are fond of doing, but that he believed power comes from God.