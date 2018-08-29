I’ll restructure Nigeria if elected president-Jang— 29th August 2018
Gyang Bere, Jos
Former Plateau State governor and senator representing Plateau north senatorial district at the National Assembly, Dr. Jonah David Jang, said he will pursue vigorously the task of restructuring Nigeria if elected president
He lamented that the country was deeply divided along ethnic and religious lines thereby creating suspicion and lack of trust among various ethnic group in the country.
Jonah Jang disclosed this yesterday , when he presented letter of intent to contest the 2019 Presidential election to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“I’ve come on behalf people of my constituency, Plateau State, the Middle Belt of Nigeria, and the entire nation. I’ve come to formally and officially announce my interest and decision to join the contest for the Presidency of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the coming 2019 elections.
“The clamour for restructuring will be addressed, in line with the provisions of our laws. Restructuring and reorganising Nigeria to the comfort of all Nigerians is a task I will face with commitment. If we have operated a system for 58 years and Nigerians are asking for a review of the structures, there is no need to delay it further.
“Today, Nigeria has increasingly become a deeply divided nation, and the bases for our unity are being eroded. We face enormous security challenges emanating from the proliferation of small arms and light weapons, the increased wave of armed banditry, leading to the annihilation of complete, hitherto, peaceful communities, armed communal clashes, religious fundamentalism, armed robbery, insurgency and unhindered kidnapping, among others.”
Jang, who acknowledged cheers from supporters who turned out from across the Middle Belt, said the region has supported and made several presidents, yet, the country has not produced a democratic elected president.
“Our party, the PDP, has zoned the presidency to the North, for the purpose of the 2019 elections. The Middle Belt is at the centre of the North; it is the glue of the North, the bridge of Nigeria, the guarantor of national unity and oneness, and has sustained the North over time.
“Sadly, however, this zone has not produced an elected president under our constitution. There have been arguments in our party recently, to the effect that the zone of the north, with the highest number of registered voters, should be given the presidential flag of the party.
“This is not the position of the party; it is only the opinion of some aspirants. The North Central and Middle Belt also have millions of registered voters who want the presidency this time. We’ve supported others before. It is their turn now to, also, support us.”
I'll restructure Nigeria if elected president-Jang— 29th August 2018
