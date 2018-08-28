I’ll restore Osun’s lost glory – Adeleke

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship flagbearer in the September 22 election, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has promised to restore what he called the ‘lost glory’ of the state if elected into office.

Adeleke stated this, in Osogbo, the state capital, while congratulating the people during the anniversary celebration of the creation of the state in 1991 from the old Oyo State.

Said he,“Today Osun is synonymous with poverty, hunger and economic hardship. Today Osun is an indebted state with huge repayment burden.

“Education and health sectors are in a shambles. We must redeem our state from this evil of bad government.”

In the congratulatory message signed by the Director of Media and Publicity for the Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Olawale Rasheed, the gubernatorial candidate noted, “My late brother, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, laid a solid foundation for modern Osun State. Other governors followed and did their best.

“The incumbent has however eroded and mortgaged the state through bad governance and corruption- induced policies and programmes. The people of Osun State are reeling under untold hardship due to leadership wickedness and insensitivity.”

READ ALSO: We’re repositioning maritime sector as main economic driver – Buhari

He added: “We must use the occasion of our state’s birthday to reverse this retrogressive steps. Osun must place premium on human development as the foundation of sustainable development of our dear state,” he added.

While congratulating the founding fathers of the state, the PDP candidate encouraged the people of the stated: “I urge our people to remain steadfast and unwavering in their resolve to change the change.

“Osun must be set on humanity-driven path. We must see development beyond roads and bridges. We must ensure balance between human and capital development.

“My six point agenda addresses all the concerns of our people. I have detailed plans covering all strategic sectors as well as the capacity and passion to deliver.

“If elected as governor of Osun State, I will redeem the lost glory of our dear state,” Adeleke said.