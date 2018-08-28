– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - I’ll restore Osun’s lost glory – Adeleke
28th August 2018 - 2019 General Elections: Gombe council of NUJ trains journalists
28th August 2018 - Migrants rejected by Italy were tortured, raped – UN
28th August 2018 - We’re repositioning maritime sector as main economic driver – Buhari
28th August 2018 - Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft of N117,000
28th August 2018 - MNCH week: 1.3m children, 300, 000 pregnant women receive free health, nutritional interventions in Bauchi
28th August 2018 - FG doles out N37.5 m to poor persons in Benue
28th August 2018 - Osun guber: INEC assures of transparency
28th August 2018 - Trump accuses Google of hiding ‘fair media’ coverage of him
28th August 2018 - Post-UTME: UNILORIN apprehends 2 over alleged malpractice
Home / Elections / National / I’ll restore Osun’s lost glory – Adeleke
ADELEKE

I’ll restore Osun’s lost glory – Adeleke

— 28th August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship flagbearer in the September 22 election, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has promised to  restore what he called the ‘lost glory’ of the state if elected into office.

Adeleke stated this, in Osogbo, the state capital,  while congratulating the people during the anniversary celebration of the creation of  the state in 1991 from the old Oyo State.

Said he,“Today Osun is synonymous with poverty, hunger and economic hardship. Today Osun is an indebted state with huge repayment burden.

“Education and health sectors  are in a shambles. We must redeem our state from this evil of bad government.”

In the congratulatory message signed by the Director of Media and Publicity for the Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organisation, Olawale Rasheed, the gubernatorial candidate noted, “My late brother, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke, laid a solid foundation for modern Osun State. Other governors followed and did their best.

“The incumbent has however eroded and mortgaged the state through bad governance and corruption- induced policies and programmes. The people of Osun State are reeling under untold hardship due to leadership wickedness and insensitivity.”

READ ALSO: We’re repositioning maritime sector as main economic driver – Buhari

He added: “We must use the occasion of our state’s birthday to reverse this retrogressive steps. Osun must place premium on human development as the foundation of sustainable development of our dear state,” he added.

While congratulating the founding fathers of the state, the PDP candidate encouraged the people of the stated: “I urge our people to remain steadfast and unwavering in their resolve to change the change.

“Osun must be set on  humanity-driven path. We must see development  beyond roads and bridges. We must ensure balance between human and capital development.

“My six point agenda addresses all the concerns of our people. I have detailed plans covering all strategic sectors as well as the capacity and passion to deliver.

“If elected as governor of Osun State, I will redeem the lost glory of our dear state,” Adeleke said.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

ADELEKE

I’ll restore Osun’s lost glory – Adeleke

— 28th August 2018

Clement Adeyi, Osogbo People’s Democratic Party (PDP)’s governorship flagbearer in the September 22 election, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, has promised to  restore what he called the ‘lost glory’ of the state if elected into office. Adeleke stated this, in Osogbo, the state capital,  while congratulating the people during the anniversary celebration of the creation of  the…

  • TRAINS

    2019 General Elections: Gombe council of NUJ trains journalists

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Gombe State Council, on Tuesday  trained  journalists in the state, preparatory for the coverage of the 2019 general elections. Speaking during the training, Alhaji Saidu Malala, Chairman of the council, expressed optimism that the training would equip journalists with the necessary skills to report accurately during elections. Malala…

  • BUHARI

    We’re repositioning maritime sector as main economic driver – Buhari

    — 28th August 2018

    Uche Usim and Blessing Mark,  Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, said his administration was repositioning the nation’s maritime sector as the country’s main economic driver and fulcrum for diversification. The President made the declaration in Abuja at the launch of a book ‘Harnessing Nigeria’s Maritime Assets – Past, Present and Future’, written by Bashir…

  • police

    Police arraign man, 25, for alleged theft of N117,000

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Police Command in Ekiti on Tuesday arraigned a 25-year-old man, Fasina Toyin, before an Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court for alleged theft of N117,000. The defendant, who is of no fixed address, is standing trial on one count-charge of stealing. The prosecutor, Insp Caleb Leranmo, told the court that the defendant committed the ‎offence on…

  • BAUCHI

    MNCH week: 1.3m children, 300, 000 pregnant women receive free health, nutritional interventions in Bauchi

    — 28th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Wife of the Bauchi State Governor, Hajia Hadiza Mohammed, has flagged-off the Maternal Newborn and Child Week 2018, with 1.3 million children under the age of five year and 300,000 pregnant women expected to receive free health and nutritional interventions in the state. Speaking during the event held at Yelwa Domiciliary Clinic,…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share