I’ll remain in APGA – Umeh— 21st August 2018
Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha
Senator representing Anambra Central District, Victor Umeh, yesterday said he will not defect to either the All Progressives Congress (APC) or the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), but would remain in the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), despite political manoeuvring in the National Assembly.
Victor Umeh said his people elected him to represent them effectively at the National Assembly and not to defect to another political party or to impeach anybody in the Senate.
The Senator, who stated this at the weekend while speaking with newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State said the National Assembly would definitely approve the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) budget for the conduct of 2019 election because it called for national duty, saying the leadership of the Senate would inform members when to reconvene for the approval.
“The defection of some members is not senate business, it doesn’t concern APGA. APGA as a political party is friendly, you know the cap I wear, I will never defect, I will remain an APGA senator as much as the opportunity is there.
I will never defect and my sister who has returned home to APGA, Senator Stella Odua is also in the same league with me and will not defect.
“My people did not elect me to go to the Senate to defect, I will be there to continuously fight for their rights and that’s what I have gone there to do. Things are happening in the Senate like the move for impeachment of the leadership of the Senate and other things like that.”
