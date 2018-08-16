Tyson Fury says he is ready to show the Belfast public who the true No.1 in the heavyweight division is this Saturday night at Windsor Park.

Former world heavyweight champion Fury meets Italian Francesco Pianeta, knowing victory will lead to a shot at WBC king Deontay Wilder – who will be at ringside at Windsor.

Fury, on the undercard to Carl Frampton’s clash with Luke Jackson, said: “The people of Belfast will see on Saturday night why I’m the best heavyweight in the world bar none.

READ ALSO Cleric predicts Saraki’ll win 2019 presidential election

“The public here have been great with me, they always have been and I’m going to put on a show for them.

“You’re going to see a heavyweight Sugar Ray Leonard on Saturday night, anything less is no good so judge me on that.

“The interesting thing is that every southpaw amateur or professional that I’ve fought I have knocked out so that’s not a good sign for Francesco.

“If I can’t beat him then I’m going nowhere. I believe I’m the best heavyweight there has ever been and if I can’t beat him then I can’t beat those bums Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

“The old Tyson has gone, the 2015 Tyson has gone never to be seen again and the new Tyson Fury is here now.”