IGBO

I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong

— 27th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has vowed to protect the Igbo resident in Plateau State and northern Nigeria with the last drop of his blood in the interest of unity and peace of the country.

The governor noted that the Igbo have contributed immensely in the development and economy recovery of Plateau State and northern Nigeria.

Governor Lalong said this when the Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Igwe Alfred Nnaemeka Achebe, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House Jos at the weekend to mark the celebration of Anambra people resident in Plateau state.

According to the governor, “Plateau is a home for all Nigerians and I will not allow anyone to chase anybody because he is not an indigene of Plateau state.

“I was in Abuja some time back when I heard that some people where trying to chase the Igbo out of Plateau and In the North.

“I quickly run home and declared a curfew, I gave an order that before anybody pursue the Igbos out of Plateau, those people must chase me out first.

“I called my colleagues from the North to visit people in the South West and South East to strengthen our existing relationship.

“We don’t want people who kill innocent people on the bases of religion or ethnicity, those doing that are not normal people. The Igbo in Plateau will be protected, they are in a safe hands.”

READ ALSO: 17,000 displaced children abandoned in Plateau – Daika

Governor Lalong explained that his government has given appointment to all ethnic groups resident in the state and that he is determined to review and appoint more people from ethnic groups who are peaceful and contributing to the peace and economy development of the state.

On his part, Igwe Achebe, who led a delegation of Anambra people resident in Plateau State on the visit, appreciated Governor Lalong for not discriminating ethnic groups resident in the state.

The monarch urged Igbo people resident in Plateau State and Northern Nigeria to respect the norms, values and custom of indigenes of every state to promote peace and harmony in the country.

“It is our duty to stand shoulder to shoulder to respect the people and build strong relationship in the interest of development and growth of Nigeria.”

 

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 27th August 2018 at 8:24 am
    Reply

    Lalong is enemy of Igbos and enemy of this territory natives who must go down with fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates and their brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria controlled by British bandits and fraudulent criminal America with their fraudulent criminal UN of 20th century world international order. Igbos will defend their existence securities and freedom with the Sword under Biafra Republic of south east in Disintegrated Republics of the natives in this final conquest which is the conquest of Sokoto which has begun. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

